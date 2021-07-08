UM’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics named one of top in nation

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Montevallo’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics is one of the top nutrition bachelor’s degree programs in the country, according to a nationwide ranking compiled by Besthealthdegrees.com.

UM ranked No. 7 on the website’s list of the 25 Best Nutrition Bachelor’s Degrees in the nation, and was the only university in Alabama to make the list.

The website formulated the rankings by researching accredited, respected institutions focused on quality and opportunity. Programs were ranked according to their reputation, salary potential and tuition cost, using data from U.S. News & World Report, Niche, IPEDS and College Scorecard.

“Our number seven ranking by besthealthdegrees.com is exciting!” said Patricia Petit, director of UM’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics. “We are grateful our Coordinated Program in Dietetics continues to attract outstanding students who are a credit to our profession and the University of Montevallo. In addition, we are thankful to our exceptional preceptors who are vital to the success of this program.”

UM’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics is fully accredited by The Accreditation Council for Education and Dietetics, and is the best route for students to become Registered Dietitians in the state of Alabama. To learn more about the Coordinated Program in Dietetics, visit Montevallo.edu/coordinated-program-in-dietetics-cpd.