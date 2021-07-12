Thompson High School to celebrate 100 years

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabaster City Schools is commemorating the 100th anniversary of Thompson High School with multiple events during the 2021-2022 school year.

The celebration will mark the impact the school has had on thousands of students in the last 100 years, while also recognizing the changes and improvements the school has seen.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the history and people that have made Thompson High School such an integral part of this community,” ACS Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said. “We are hoping to make this celebration an occasion that our current students, staff and all alumni can be involved in.”

Oct. 3 will mark the 100-year anniversary of the school officially opening its doors. On that date the school will hold a ceremony on the front steps and lawn of the high school. There will also be special tours and a display featuring historical items from THS history.

The celebration will continue the week of Oct. 4-8 during the school’s homecoming week. The theme of the week is “THS 100” and will be celebrated during the scheduled football game against Gadsden City High School.

There will be a special alumni celebration, which will see former students of THS gather at the school’s track facility prior to the game at 4 p.m.

The city is hosting a family music and arts event called Jubilee #1 that will take place at the school on Sept. 25. The event will heavily feature the centennial theme.

A current and former faculty and staff gathering is also set to take place during early spring 2022.

More details about these events will follow.

“It is so special to be able to celebrate 100 years,” ACS Board President Adam Moseley said. “Thompson has meant so much to generations of families in this community and I think this is extra special for our current students who will get to be a part of celebrating this centennial.”

ACS has set up the Thompson High School Centennial Facebook page to provide updates about different events related to the anniversary.