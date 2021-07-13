Cecelia “Annette” Skinner

Shelby

Cecelia “Annette” Skinner, age 85, of Shelby, passed away Sunday, July 11.

The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 16 at Shelby Garden of Rest. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Skinner retired as the Tax Commissioner of Shelby County and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Shelby.

She is survived by her brother, Jerry Davis (Judy), and two nephews, Forrest Davis and Jeff Davis.

