Arrest reports for the week of July 11, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 1-30 and June 17-July 6:
Alabaster
June 17
-Christopher Eugene Ladner, 39, of Maylene, alias warrant.
June 18
-Jarrad Scott Millings, 31, of Calera, alias warrant.
June 19
-Tameitrus D. Parker, 46, of Birmingham, failure to appear-traffic.
-Victor Laundre Billings, 42, of Alabaster, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, probation violation, attempting to elude.
-Cano Alvarado, 31, of Pelham, DUI-alcohol.
June 20
-Kimberly Harper Hendrix, 58, of Bessemer, DUI-alcohol.
June 21
-Luis Enriquez, 33, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.
-Robert Lee Jackson Jr., 25, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree.
June 22
-Michael Patrick McGlone, 29, of Sterrett, drug trafficking.
June 23
-Victoria Sherrill Paul, 28, of Birmingham, attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.
-Jonathan Lamar Evans, 36, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Antwion Cordell Holloway, 40, of Alabaster, capias warrant.
June 24
-Charkelia Kishawn Parker, 29, of Birmingham, driving while license suspended.
-Kyle Dodge Anderson, 28, of Palmetto Bay, Florida, public intoxication.
-Roger Dale Glass II, 33, of Wilsonville, larceny/theft, theft-pickpocketing.
-Jose Alberta Martinez, 30, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
June 25
-Cornelius Nathaniel Atchison, 37, of Randolph, Alabama, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
-Misty Dawn Oldham, 40, of Maylene, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Rachel Lynn Lanzi, 27, of Helena, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-William Howard Jordan, 29, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
June 26
-Nicholas Darden Bridgeforth, 20, of Huntsville, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, reckless driving.
-Oscar Guadarrama Espinosa, 24, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, DUI-alcohol.
-Luke Ray Finley, 42, of Columbiana, possession of marijuana first degree.
Calera
June 25
-Sharon James, court commitment order.
-Travis McDonald, failure to appear.
June 26
-Tiffany Jackson, public intoxication, giving false ID to law enforcement officer.
-Yolanda Bankhead, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.
-Timothy Hudson, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.
-Terreance Ross, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations.
-Zyon Fatou Mata Patterson, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.
-Monterrius Cash, failure to appear (two counts).
-Courtney Bell, failure to appear.
-Carlos Townes, attempting to elude, open container.
June 27
-Antonella Morales, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, resisting arrest.
-Eric Tyes, agency assist.
-Shaquela Valentine, DUI-alcohol.
-Cordova David, DUI-alcohol.
-Kristopher Taddicken, public intoxication.
-Rodriguez Timoteo Cornejo, DUI-alcohol, open container.
-Colton Simmons, drug paraphernalia.
June 28
-Johnathan Johnson, open container.
-Heather Parnell, failure to appear.
June 29
-Jared Penick, drug paraphernalia.
-Kemesha Rodgers, agency assist.
-Joseph Weems, drug paraphernalia.
-Decorius Taylor, failure to appear (three counts).
June 30
-Steven Crawford, receiving stolen property second degree, carrying concealed weapon.
-Medel Lopez, domestic violence third degree-assault.
July 1
-Carolyne McMinn, drug paraphernalia.
-Zachary Able, failure to appear.
-Jonteris McCarter, failure to appear.
-Eduardo Martinez, failure to appear (two counts).
July 2
-Samantha Sanders, failure to appear.
-Elijah Swain, failure to appear.
-Jalan Oneal-Brown, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
July 3
-Julius Johnson, attempting to elude, resisting arrest.
-Andres Candia, DUI-alcohol.
-Desmond Burns, receiving stolen property fourth degree, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic.
July 4
-David Hubbard, failure to appear.
-Shawn Harris, failure to appear.
-William Bond, failure to appear.
July 5
-Tremail Evans, DUI-alcohol.
-Blanca Ozuna Perez, DUI-alcohol.
-Matthew Oates, failure to appear.
-Justin Carpenter, failure to appear.
-Brittany Jones, drug paraphernalia.
-Jonathan Brasher, failure to appear (three counts).
July 6
-Jamie Benton, shoplifting.
-Jonathan Kelley, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree.
Columbiana
June 2
-William Skyler Fowler, 21, failure to appear (two counts).
June 7
-Dusty Lee Partridge, 29, failure to appear (three counts).
June 10
-Michele Lynn Reeves Rains, 51, theft of property fourth degree.
-Kimberly Dawn Rogers, 41, theft of property fourth degree.
-Alisha Danielle Horton, 22, failure to appear (three counts).
June 11
-Robin Deeann Parker, 27, public intoxication.
-Susan Elizabeth Douglas, 27, failure to appear.
June 13
-Kennixe Lee Walton, 43, unauthorized use of vehicle, failure to appear.
-Jimmy Shamaine Wade, 35, failure to appear (three counts).
June 16
-Shane Ann Williams, 49, theft of property fourth degree.
-Charity Lea Snow, 34, theft.
-Amber Alira Sharraine Johnson, 25, sale of stolen property.
-Chelsea Marie Joiner, 31, trespassing.
-Jeremy Keith Lawley, 35, theft of property fourth degree.
June 17
-Jeremy Wayne Wells, 28, theft.
-Sandria Nicole Faith Buie, 20, fraudulent use of credit or debit card, failure to appear/comply/pay.
June 18
-Norma Jane Herrington, 67, theft of property fourth degree.
-Kayla Renee Davis, 31, bail jumping.
-Johnnie Earl Washington, 52, failure to appear (four counts).
June 23
-Hunter Frank Hall, 21, failure to appear (two counts).
June 25
-Peyton Savannah McDanal, 22, DUI.
-Robbie Winters Rodehaver, 63, failure to appear (two counts).
-Kacee Lynn Keef, 22, failure to appear.
June 27
-Roger Dale Glass II, 33, failure to appear.
-Neil Matthew Robbins, 33, failure to appear (two counts).
June 29
-Antonio Raymond Peeples, 33, failure to appear (two counts).
Helena
June 27
-Eric Dewayne Billings, 45, bail jumping second degree, violation of protection order.
June 28
-Jacquelyne Danielle Watson, 29, probation violation.
-Michael Scott Thompson, 30, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia-first offense.
-Charles Stanley Nearing, 33, DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree.
June 29
-Andy Garcia, 23, failure to appear.
-Dwuane Elton Williams, 45, DUI-alcohol.
June 30
-Walter Arnold Cranford, 47, RSP sale of stolen property.
July 2
-Hunter Allen Hoagland, 23, domestic violence third degree, harassment-intimidation.
July 3
-Charles Leland Hodges, 30, DUI-alcohol.
-Johnifer Lee Lykes, 35, failure to appear/comply/pay.
July 4
-Jackie Rodan Evans Jr., possession of marijuana second degree.
Montevallo
June 23
-Michael Tuwan Landrum, PI appears in public place under influence.
June 24
-Catherine Jean Tidwell, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.
June 27
-Rickey Scott Kish, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
June 29
-Taylor Nicole Thompson, dangerous drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
July 2
-James Andrew Gross, weapons – POPACOCOV ex-felon in possession of a firearm and weapons – possession of a concealed weapon.
July 3
-Michael Tuwan Landrum, PI appears in public place under influence.
Pelham
June 27
-Abigail Martinez, 18, of Alabaster, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor.
-Adam Butts, 40, of Columbiana, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – ILU improper lane usage.
June 28
-Jacinto Martinez Ferrer, 41, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Eric Tyes, 35, of Bessemer, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
June 29
-Kandace Donald, 37, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Daniel Brown, 36, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, traffic – inoperable brake lights and traffic – NSB no seat belt.
-Ross Sather, 37, of Atlanta, Ga, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
June 30
-Ashley Wise, 33, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.
July 1
-Amber Zimmerman, 28, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Rodney Salser, 66, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
-Daranesha Gunn, 32, of Wetumpka, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
July 2
-Brian Teal, 37, of Montevallo, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.
-Johnethan Green, 43, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Jaylen Watson, 22, of Alabaster, traffic – lane change without proper signal and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
July 3
-Daniel Moore, 37, of Chelsea, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Tanya Stephens, 39, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Matthew Hoerner, 41, of Sautee, Ga., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Brett Irwin, 53, of Chatanooga, Tenn., driving while under influence of alcoho, controlled substance.
Police reports for the week of July 11, 2021
