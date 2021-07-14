Beginner beekeeper classes to be held this fall in Columbiana

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Shelby County Beekeepers Association (SCBA) has announced plans to host a series of beginner beekeeper classes beginning Sept. 27 at the Columbiana Recreation Center, 194 Washington St., Columbiana.

The classes will last about two hours each and begin on Monday, Sept. 27 and will conclude Monday, Nov. 8. The course is seven weeks long, and each class will begin at 7 p.m., lasting approximately two hours apiece.

Topics include but not limited to the history of beekeeping; how to get started; where to establish an apiary; purchasing equipment and bees; bee biology; colony population and growth; pest management; nectar flows; entering a hive; honey harvesting; and year-round hive management.

After years of hosting courses in the spring, the SCBA has decided to move the classes to the fall to allow new beekeepers the opportunity to prepare for the upcoming spring during the winter months.

Anyone who is passionate about bees or wants to learn more about beekeeping, honey bees and honey is asked to consider joining the fall 2021 beekeeping class.

About the Shelby County Beekeepers Association

The mission of the SCBA is to focus on the honey bee, knowing that the honey bee completes the circle of life in the environment, learning the life cycle of the honey bee through education, and enhancing appreciation for this insect.

The SCBA was founded in 2011, has an annual membership of 150 members, has graduated over 300 Beginning Beekeepers and has many Alabama Master Beekeepers graduates. Our association is an all-volunteer not-for-profit organization.

For more information about the SCBA or the upcoming beginner beekeeping classes, visit Shelbybees.org or email info@shelbybees.org.