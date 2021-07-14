July 14, 2021

Marriages for the week of July 11, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 3:13 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from June 28-July 2:

-Abby Lillian Marbut to Payton Reid Cooper.

-Victor Montreal Perkins to Dawn Elaine Moore.

-Bennie Blake Varnado to Danielle Nicole Zito.

-Jessi Raye Lantrip to Bailey Micah Johnson.

-Coby Brage Miza to Yurenia Rodriguez.

-Mary Beth Ferguson to Robin Elizabeth Raines.

-Mackenzie Kay Thompson to Levi Dalton Wallis.

-Jessica Paige Eguia to Keith Jordan Heiman.

-Jose Antonio Muniz to Amanda Shaw Muniz.

-Kathryn Elizabeth Kimbrough to Blake Edward Moore.

-Gabriel Terrell McMillian to Lacey Dee Cottrill.

-Louis Earl Kelly to Bryn Oliver Perry.

-Trinity Shanel Dunlap to Carly Taylor Sewell.

-Michael John Boohaker to Kari Michelle Snipes.

-Sam Albert Dayhood to Karen Marie Franklin.

-Robert Lee Osborne to Ursula Johanna Osborne.

-Carissa Ann Peters to Kyle Benton Heine.

-Jacob Allen Miller to Kelsey Ann Hubbard.

-John Hunter Morris to Mollie Francis Willard.

-Brian Carl Nunley to Marla Whitney Harbin.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries