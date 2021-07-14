Marriages for the week of July 11, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from June 28-July 2:
-Abby Lillian Marbut to Payton Reid Cooper.
-Victor Montreal Perkins to Dawn Elaine Moore.
-Bennie Blake Varnado to Danielle Nicole Zito.
-Jessi Raye Lantrip to Bailey Micah Johnson.
-Coby Brage Miza to Yurenia Rodriguez.
-Mary Beth Ferguson to Robin Elizabeth Raines.
-Mackenzie Kay Thompson to Levi Dalton Wallis.
-Jessica Paige Eguia to Keith Jordan Heiman.
-Jose Antonio Muniz to Amanda Shaw Muniz.
-Kathryn Elizabeth Kimbrough to Blake Edward Moore.
-Gabriel Terrell McMillian to Lacey Dee Cottrill.
-Louis Earl Kelly to Bryn Oliver Perry.
-Trinity Shanel Dunlap to Carly Taylor Sewell.
-Michael John Boohaker to Kari Michelle Snipes.
-Sam Albert Dayhood to Karen Marie Franklin.
-Robert Lee Osborne to Ursula Johanna Osborne.
-Carissa Ann Peters to Kyle Benton Heine.
-Jacob Allen Miller to Kelsey Ann Hubbard.
-John Hunter Morris to Mollie Francis Willard.
-Brian Carl Nunley to Marla Whitney Harbin.
