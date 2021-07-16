Daniel M. Acker

Alabaster

Daniel M. Acker, age 84, of Alabaster, passed away Friday, July 16.

The visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Monday, July 19 at Westwood Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, at the church. A private burial will follow. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

He was born on Dec. 17, 1936 to Reverend Preston and Vernie Acker.

Dan graduated from Valley High School, Samford University, University of Alabama, and the University of Alabama Birmingham.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy Harmon Acker; his children, Melody (Todd) Kortbein, and their children, Dr. William (Marisa) Kortbein and Ronette (Chris) Johnson; Danny (Andrea) Acker, and their children Sydney (Micah) Ferrill, Hayden (Jakob) Blankenship, and Robby (Hannah) Acker; Harmon (Shannon) Acker, and their children Tori Myrick (Dr. Matthew), Hardy Acker (fiancée Sarah Matthewson), and Lilliana Acker; and Jade (Shelah) Acker, and their children Lino, Angelo, Meron, Anna-Grace, and Kaelah-Joy Acker.

He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Taylor, Atarah, Bithiah, and Amber. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Jane Harrell and brother Dr. Joe (Dr. Linda) Acker and numerous friends, family, and loved ones.

Acker worked in the Shelby County School system for over 37 years as a teacher and administrator. He also served as a Shelby County Commissioner for 24 years. He served as a deacon for many years, first at Siluria Baptist Church, and then as a charter member of Westwood Baptist Church. He was a Sunday School teacher and exhibited the highest Christian values while always thinking of others first. He was an active member of the Alabaster Civitans and then later the Pelham Rotary Club as well as the Sons of the American Revolution. He was very civic-minded volunteering for the Meals on Wheels, the Red Cross, the ARC program serving disabled children, and the Alabaster YMCA.

Dan was an avid sportsman including golf, basketball, coaching football, and playing softball with the church team for many years. He and Judy loved to travel and could brag that they visited all 50 states. Their visits to Africa were some of the most memorable where they worked with Refuge and Hope serving refugees.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Refuge and Hope (P.O. Box 221, Alabaster AL, 35007/ www.refugeandhope.org) or to Westwood Baptist Church.

