James A. Beasley

Columbiana

James A. Beasley, age 75, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday, July 15.

The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17 at Pinelawn Gardens with Bro. Cody Bearden officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

