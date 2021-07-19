July 20, 2021

Martha Eugenia “Jeannie” Monk Acton

By Staff Reports

Published 10:50 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

Martha Eugenia “Jeannie” Monk Acton
Birmingham

Martha Eugenia “Jeannie” Monk Acton, age 85, of Birmingham, passed away Saturday, July 17.

The graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 22 at Acton Cemetery. The celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. at Church of the Highlands – Greystone.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries