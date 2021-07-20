July 20, 2021

Marriages for the week of July 18, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 2:42 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from July 5-9:

-Jesus Garcia to Lizzie Michelle Norberto Gonzalez.

-Tracy Nicole Massey to Michael Paul Fink.

-William Glenn Stephens to Maggie P. Horschel.

-Donald Frank Duncan to Patsy Laverne Campbell.

-Christian Axel Seliger to Casey Barnes Alexander.

-John Henry Banks to Mallary Rochelle Oden.

-Carina Nichole Frances Morris to Jonathan Neal Angelillo.

-Tiffany Christina Statum to William Seth Garvin.

-Dan Tavar Savage to Crystal Deone Gibson.

-Kimberly Lock Williams to Michael Roy McVay.

-Naomi Pitarch Moacho to Peyton Price Davis.

-Charles A. Tidwell to Christina Barnes Frederick.

-Claudia Ruth Banuelos to William Bruce Cooper.

-Brad Alan Howell to Aimee Leanne Brookes.

-Valerie Sue Mennen to Danny Joe McClary.

-Scott Alan Devaughn to Elizabeth Claire Mosley.

-Kenneth Alan Terry to Gerri Rene Brown.

-Thomas Owen Ledbetter to Amanda Jean Ledbetter.

-Clifton Warren Austin to Karen Michelle Barrett.

-Matthew Timothy Myrick to Victoria Yvonne Acker.

