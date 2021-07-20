Spain Park’s Trible, Thompson’s Lozito pick up wins in All-Star golf competition

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

MONTGOMERY – Two local standout golfers continued showcasing their skills in Montgomery on Monday, July 19 at Arrowhead Country Club in the North-South All-Star golf competition.

The event was forced to dodge weather throughout the morning before eventually ending short due to rain, but both Spain Park’s Taylor Trible and Thompson’s Nick Lozito made their time on the course count.

Each athlete helped their respective team take home a win with Trible and her teammate leading the South team to victory and Lozito and his teammate leading the North team to victory.

Trible entered the tournament playing arguably better than anyone in the state after recently claiming the Alabama Golf Association’s 89th Alabama Women’s State Amateur Championship.

During the tournament, Trible put together an opening round of 72 to shoot even par to earn the seven seed heading into the match play portion of the tournament.

Trible won her first match one up thanks to a win on the 17th hole making the difference, which led her into the quarterfinals.

Taking on two-seed Lauren Gilchrist, who shot 2-under in the stroke play portion of the event, Trible won two early holes and held the lead throughout to win 4&3 for a spot in the semifinals.

Taking on another top-three seed in Kelsey Carstens, the semifinal match was a hard-fought battle that was tied after nine holes. Trible, however, won two of the first four holes on the back nine and only lost hole No. 14 to win one up and advance to the championship.

Trible finished off her torrid trek by taking down top-seeded Molly Brown Davidson, who led after the stroke play portion. Trible, however, won the event one up to finish off the championship win.

“I really don’t have any words,” Trible said after the win. “My dad and I just started crying together. We had a great time together, I love him!”

That was less than two weeks prior to her taking the trip to Arrowhead Country Club, where she once again put together a strong performance.

Paired together with Dadeville’s Lily Johnston, the two golfers teamed up to pick up a 4-2 win against Baylie Webb and Lora Williams.

The performance for the two was the best in the girls competition, earning the most points for the South team, which became key in a tight 19.5-16.5 victory.

Lozito, who is one of the top golfers for the Thompson Warriors, has also been considered a top junior golfer around the Birmingham area in recent years thanks to his performances in junior golf.

Teaming up with Tuscaloosa County’s Seth Rogers, the duo put together a 4-2 win against the team of Vestavia Hills Jackson Sharp and Pell City’s Austin Burnham.