Friday Nights at the Cove to wrap up with Red Hot Rodeo

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Vintage country and western tunes will fill the cozy confines of Owl’s Cove Park at the final Friday Nights at the Cove event of the summer on Friday, July 30.

Montevallo Main Street’s free-admission live music series will conclude with Red Hot Rodeo, headlined by Montevallo’s Mary Howard.

“Friday Nights at the Cove has been a great success this year with our attendance holding steady at about 150 attendees per event,” Montevallo Main Street Executive Director Courtney Bennett said. “We’ve also been some feedback from attendees that they’d like our season to be extended a little bit longer next year, so we will be thinking about that for next year as well.”

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and will feature food trucks for Wasabi Juan’s and M&M’s Lemonade Stand.

Attendees can expect to hear a variety of hits from Dolly, Johnny, Loretta, Waylon, Patsy, Willie and more.

The event is sponsored by Bradford Real Estate Group.

Follow @MontevalloMainStreet on Facebook for updates.