July 23, 2021

Mini Music, a weekly music and movement class for young children, will start Aug. 10 at the Parnell Memorial Library. (Contributed)

Parnell Library launches free toddler music class

By Staff Reports

Published 2:58 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The Parnell Memorial Library is launching a new weekly program for families with young children starting Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m.

Mini Music is a music and movement class for kids ages 1-4 with a caregiver present.

Kids will learn songs, use instruments and dance to the beat.

Classes are planned using the Pre-K National Music Standards, and are led by a teacher with a degree in music education.

All classes are free, and it is not necessary to attend each class to enjoy.

Mini Music will meet every Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the library meeting room.

This program is sponsored by the Parnell Memorial Library Foundation.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries