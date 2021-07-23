Wilton to hold public hearing on community development needs

FROM STAFF REPORTS

WILTON – The town of Wilton will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 27 to discuss the town’s submission of an application for the Fiscal Year 2021 Community Development Block Grant program.

The purpose of the hearing is to obtain citizens’ input on community development needs in Wilton.

As a part of the hearing process, citizens will be asked to verbally assist in the completion of a Needs Assessment document, which will detail what the residents feel are the strengths and weaknesses of the community.

The town needs as much local participation as possible in order to reflect the true desires of the community as a whole, as well as comments relating to the proposed project application.

The state has established a maximum application request for each funding category.

Activities that are eligible for funding include the improvement of public works, public facilities, housing rehabilitation and others allowed by law.

At least 51 percent of the funds must be used to benefit low- and moderate-income individuals. No displacement of individuals will be proposed.

Wilton is proposing to construct a community center to replace the existing facility located at 260 Church Street in Wilton.

The area to be addressed is located on property owned by the town of Wilton, bounded on the east by Church Street between Depot Street and Grant Street.

The project, if funded, will benefit 61 percent of low- and moderate-income individuals.

All citizens are encouraged to attend in order to comment on the proposed activities.

The public hearing will be held July 27 at 7 p.m. at the Wilton Municipal Annex located at 474 Church Street.

For more information, or to request special accommodations at the hearing, contact Town Clerk Melissa Williams at (205) 665-2021.