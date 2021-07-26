Joe Stone

Wilsonville

Joe Stone, age 85, of Wilsonville, passed away Saturday, July 24.

The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 27 at Wilsonville Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 28 at the church with Dr. Steve Thomas and Rev. Jim Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at Wilsonville City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

