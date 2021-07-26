William Wallace Stewart, Jr.

Shelby

William Wallace Stewart, Jr., age 76, of Shelby, passed away Friday, July 23.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24 at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Stewart is preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Stewart, and parents, William Wallace and Annie Virginia Stewart.

He is survived by his daughters, Terri Stricklin (Chris) and Tammy Bentley (Colt); son, Cody Stewart; and grandchildren, Haley, Zach, Beth, Aubree, and Andy.

