Cahaba River Bridge work will cause periodic delays and closures July 28-29

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Ongoing construction work on the Cahaba River Bridge will cause periodic traffic delays and road closures along Shelby County 52 on July 28-29.

The Helena Police Department shared an update on its Facebook page detailing construction times throughout the days.

“Crews will begin work around 8:30 a.m. on the new bridge. Work will continue until 4:00 with periodic road closures. We will update as needed,” reads the Facebook post.

This phase of work will have crews installing new beams for the bridge. Due to the size of the beams, the closures will take more time to install, according to HPD.

“Highway 52 will be closed periodically both days. We do not know the times of these expected closures and will not know until the crews are ready to place the beams,” HPD shared. “The police department will have officers in the area both days in order to handle any calls for service once the road is closed. Our fire department is also aware of the expected closures and have made similar arrangements.”

Residents are advised to monitor the Helena Police Department Facebook page for further updates on the closures.