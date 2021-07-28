Helena Cumberland Presbyterian hosting prayer event for returning students

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church is hosting its Pray at the Pole event Sunday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. outside of the church.

The purpose of this event is for the community to come together and lift up returning students in prayer, according to Pastor Mike Ensminger.

“We just want to kick off the school year with prayer,” Ensminger said. “With everything going on in the world, and in society, we just want to continue to put God first in everything. We think it is only right, and this is a great way to do that.”

The event is open to anyone in the community and will be an opportunity for the community to come together and support its students.

“We just want to get the community and the students together to let them know we support them in whatever they do,” Ensminger said. “If they have any issues we will be there for them and love and support them. We want to pray for them and meet any needs they may have.”

Following the prayer service, the church will offer light refreshments for anyone in attendance.

Ensminger explained the idea behind this event it to ensure the church is a good steward of the community and tries helps all of those in it.

“This is just one of the many things we do to try and support the community,” Ensminger said. “That is what we are all about, just supporting them. This will be a short and sweet way to have a moment with our city’s students, and let them know we love and care about them.”

The service will take place outside of Helena Cumberland Presbyterian, which is located at 3396 Helena Road. More information about the church is available at Helenacpchurch.net.