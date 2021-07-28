Sheriff’s reports for the week of July 25, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 1-8:
July 1
-Transmitting obscene material to a child from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2900 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A jar containing $50 in change was stolen.
-Theft of property-vehicle from the 1400 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2015 Nissan Sentra was stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. Several credit cards were stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2900 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 3000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. Cash in the amount of $546, Ray Ban sunglasses valued at $200, credit card, Alabama driver’s license and a Social Security card were stolen.
-Vehicle recovery from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2002 Saturn SL1 was recovered.
-Burglary, theft of property from the 4000 block of Shelby County 18, Montevallo. A leather wallet valued at $50, cash in the amount of $220, loose change in the amount of $100, credit cards and various identity documents were stolen.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 900 block of Mooney Road, Columbiana.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.
-Assault, property damage from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A 2017 Infinity QX60 was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Simmons Drive, Chelsea.
-Criminal mischief from the 6500 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.
-Rape from the 200 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Miscellaneous information from the 5100 block of Dunnavant Valley Lane, Birmingham.
July 2
-Harassing communications from Dairy Queen, 16800 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Incident from the 100 block of Simmons Drive, Chelsea.
-Incident from the 1100 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea.
-Incident from the 200 block of Salisbury Circle, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous information from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway at Sonesta, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous information from the Shelby County Jail/booking. A plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance was recovered.
-DUI-alcohol from the 1300 block of Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham.
-Harassing communications from the 400 block of Massey Road, Alabaster.
-Domestic incident from the 5000 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Skyline Drive, Indian Springs.
-SORNA violation-residence restrictions from the 2100 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Lilly Drive, Sterrett.
-Identity theft from an unknown location (three counts).
July 3
-Miscellaneous incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.
-Death investigation from August Road, Columbiana.
-Incident from the 100 block of Paradise Circle, Shelby. A plastic bag containing a green leafy substance (4.5 grams) was confiscated.
-Public intoxication from the 30 block of Weldon Drive, Chelsea at Chelsea City Hall.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual film (8 milligrams/2 milligrams) were confiscated.
-DUI-alcohol from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.
-Leaving scene of accident from the 200 block of Twin Oaks Way, Chelsea. A 2021 Toyota Tacoma was damaged.
-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.
-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 4100 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent. A piece of farm equipment valued at $1,500 was recovered, and two locks on a gate valued at $20 were damaged.
-Domestic violence-strangulation from the 10000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. A CD with photos of injuries was confiscated.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 14000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Theft of property from the 14000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A TV valued at $850, microwave and shark vacuum valued at a total of $450, miscellaneous items including Christmas ornaments, cookware and memorabilia; cowboy boots, rain boots and tennis shoes; a Louis Vuitton purse valued at $1,000; and an AT&T cell phone and Metro cell phone valued at a combined $400 were stolen.
-Incident from the 100 block of Old Montgomery Highway, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.
-Rape first degree from the 4400 block of Chesapeake N., Birmingham.
July 4
-Fire investigation from the 9000 block of Shelby County 280, Chelsea. A Husky lawn mower valued at $3,000 was burned.
-Civil dispute from the 16700 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2500 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana. Vehicle engine parts valued at $500 were stolen.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Shadow Drive, Alabaster.
-Probation revocation-assault second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Lake Drive, Shelby. A bottle cap containing filter and crystalline residue and a baggie containing fentanyl filters were confiscated.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 800 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A wallet with contents valued at $100 was stolen.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Homestead Trail, Pelham.
-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Pebble Road, Montevallo.
-Criminal trespass first degree from the 100 block of Summit Lane, Columbiana.
-Public intoxication from the 24000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana.
-Assault second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Burglary from the 700 block of Glaze Road, Vincent. A 2-carat ruby Masonic ring valued at $2,000, DVD player valued at $50, Norelco electric razor valued at $80 and electric razor valued at $40 were stolen.
-Theft of property-motor vehicle, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 11000 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett. A 2013 GMC Yukon was stolen.
-Destruction of state property by convict or prisoner from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A segregation cell camera sustained $300 in damages, and glass on a door sustained $750 in damages.
-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A spent Taser cartridge was recovered.
-Recovered stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property from the 300 block of Deer Lane, Vincent. A dually dump trailer was recovered.
-Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief second degree from the 100 block of Lilac Lane, Wilsonville. An LG TV valued at $350, Vizio TV valued at $250, sheetrock wall and glass ceiling fan were damaged.
-Property damage from the 300 block of Grey Oaks Drive, Pelham. A 2020 Dodge Durango sustained $100 in damages.
July 5
-Incident from the 55300 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. A 9-millimeter handgun was recovered.
-Suspicious car or person, property recovered from the 0 block of Shelby County 26, Saginaw. A baggy of a white powdery substance (2 grams) and a glass smoking pipe were recovered.
-Found property from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A shoulder purse was recovered.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 200 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea. A Louis Vuitton purse valued at $1,200, wallet valued at $20 and contents were reported.
-Theft of property from the 100 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea. Eight rods and reels valued at $2,200 and a tackle box and contents valued at $200 were stolen.
-Death investigation from the 3200 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.
-Theft of property from the 400 block of Heatherwood Drive, Birmingham. A Steele backpack blower valued at $650, Husqvarna backpack blower valued at $300 and Echo weed trimmer valued at $360 were stolen.
-Theft of property from the 100 block of Clairmont Road, Sterrett. A total of $766.53 in gift card credit to Walmart was stolen.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 500 block of Foothills Ledge, Chelsea. A 9-millimeter Glock firearm valued at $675 and two 15-round magazines valued at $80 were stolen.
July 6
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (2 counts) from Hebb Road and Brothers Avenue, Wilsonville. A brown rock-like substance believed to be heroin in a small plastic baggie (2.2 grams), crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine in a small plastic baggie (8 grams) and a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in a small plastic baggie (4.9 grams) were recovered.
-Death investigation from the 4500 block of Oxford Road, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 200 block of Woodbury Drive, Sterrett. An iPhone XR with tin case was recovered.
-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Keller Lane, Vincent. A Phillips TV valued at $3,000 and DVD player were damaged.
-Incident from the 5200 block of Stonehenge Road, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2016 Infinity QX60 sustained $1,000 in damages.
-Incident from the 11000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.
-Harassing communications from the 11000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.
-Abandoned vehicle from the 1400 block of Shelby County 331.
-Miscellaneous information from the 300 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.
-Theft of property from the 100 block of Calumet Drive, Birmingham. A 2021 Mercedes GLA250 was stolen.
-Identity theft from the 80 block of Mayfly Lane, Shelby.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Twin Way, Wilsonville.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Sheila Point, Shelby.
-Public intoxication from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham at Sonesta Inn.
-Identity theft from the 2500 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana. A Social Security beneficiary payment of $7,403.74 was stolen.
July 7
-Obstructing justice-using a false identity from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 West, Birmingham.
-Criminal trespass from the 8100 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.
-Incident from the 500 block of Chesser Reserve Circle, Chelsea.
-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief from an unknown location. Two First Alert security cameras valued at $60, a wild game innovations game camera valued at $75 and an LED light valued at $30 were stolen; a porch screen valued at $100 was damaged.
-Harassment from in front of the 1800 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.
-DUI, paraphernalia from the 4100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A scale was confiscated.
-Incident from the 4100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A full 28-ounce Gatorade bottle with suspected GHB, suspected Xanax pill broken in two pieces (0.7 gram), small bag with white rock-like substance (0.4 gram) and small bag with an unknown white powdery substance (0.1 gram) were confiscated.
-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 4100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A screen door sustained $200 in damages.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 400 block of Primrose Lane, Shelby.
-Property damage from the 100 block of Southledge, Birmingham. A yard and shrub were damaged.
-Theft of property from the 2100 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A jewelry box with contents was stolen.
-Identity theft, theft of property from the 100 block of Bridge Drive, Birmingham. Money in the amount of $40,000 was stolen via checks.
July 8
-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. An unknown white crystal substance (18 grams) was confiscated.
-Incident from the 2000 block of Fairbank Circle, Chelsea.
-Public lewdness, public intoxication from Shelby County 50, Vandiver.
-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Wagon Trace, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence-reckless endangerment from the 80 block of Brent Road, Chelsea. A Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter handgun was reported.
-Domestic violence-assault third degree from the 400 block of Oak Tree Drive, Chelsea.
-Domestic violence-strangulation, domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 60 block of Mt Laurel Avenue, Birmingham.
