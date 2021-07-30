Alabama Power Foundation accepting Good Roots, Gateway grant applications

By ALABAMA NEWSCENTER STAFF / Special to the Reporter

The Alabama Power Foundation is seeking applications for its 2021 Good Roots and Gateway programs—initiatives that help to beautify and promote Alabama communities.

“Good Roots and Gateway grants help make our Alabama cities and towns greener, more sustainable and more vibrant,” said Tequila Smith, president of the Alabama Power Foundation. “They inspire pride in the wonderful places that Alabamians call home.”

Good Roots grants provide up to $1,000 to help cities, towns, schools and nonprofit organizations plant trees and undertake beautification efforts, helping them enhance their public spaces. To date, the foundation has awarded more than 700 Good Roots grants totaling more than $650,000 to make communities greener and more beautiful.

Gateway grants support community revitalization by providing resources for cities and towns to install welcome signage and develop marketing materials, including websites and digital campaigns. Grants of up to $2,500 are available. Since 2012, Gateway has awarded more than $160,000 to cities, towns and communities across the state.

The deadline to apply for this year’s Good Roots grant is Aug. 25 and the deadline for the Gateway grant is Sept. 8. To access online applications and learn more, visit Powerofgood.com and click on “Grants.”

The Alabama Power Foundation is committed to empowering communities and improving quality of life for all Alabamians. Funded by shareholder dollars, the foundation provides philanthropic support to Alabama communities, nonprofits and educational institutions. To learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation and its charitable initiatives, visit Powerofgood.com.