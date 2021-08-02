August 2, 2021

(File)

COVID-19 vaccine clinic is Aug. 6 at Grandview

By Staff Reports

Published 3:38 pm Monday, August 2, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BIRMINGHAM — Grandview Medical Center will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The clinic is open to the public and appointments are not required.

The clinic will take place on the first floor lobby of Grandview Medical Center. Attendees should park in the hospital parking deck adjacent to the hospital.

Anyone age 12 and older is eligible. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

