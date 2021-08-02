Marriages for the week of Aug. 1, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from July 19-23:
-Shawn Christopher Shaw to Shelly Renee Smith.
-Kevin Keith Wainscott to Kristen Mariah Kanahenahemealanakila Sheeler.
-James Alan Srygley to Ashley Nicole Robbins Duncan.
-Justin Zane Fairbanks to Alison Jane McSweeney.
-Stephanie Ann Falkner to Kent Bradley Foster.
-Scottie Amon Dale to Darlene Ann Verschoof.
-Michelle Lenoir Collier to Jason Turner Stiff.
-George Sherman Thomas to Felicia Roselle Clopton.
-Rebecca Diane Sykes to Steven Ray Eddy.
-Alexis Danover Palacios Sanclemente to Maria Nebis Ramirez.
-Justin Shane Martin to Ashleigh Nicole McCloud.
-Rodney Banner Harris to Tiffeny Nicole Hylton.
-Marchila Monique Morrow to Bruce Owens Hamilton.
-Randall Earl Griggs to Beverly Ann Austin.
-Ian Edward Toy to Sarah Michael Black.
-Christopher Michael Smith to Skylar Michelle Harvey.
-Antwan Derrick Adams to Brittany Tashy Jones.
-Jordan Nicole Blackburn to Jared Stephen Hicks.
-Franco Bernard Harris to Ashley Person Elston.
