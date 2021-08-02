August 2, 2021

Marriages for the week of Aug. 1, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 5:17 pm Monday, August 2, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from July 19-23:

-Shawn Christopher Shaw to Shelly Renee Smith.

-Kevin Keith Wainscott to Kristen Mariah Kanahenahemealanakila Sheeler.

-James Alan Srygley to Ashley Nicole Robbins Duncan.

-Justin Zane Fairbanks to Alison Jane McSweeney.

-Stephanie Ann Falkner to Kent Bradley Foster.

-Scottie Amon Dale to Darlene Ann Verschoof.

-Michelle Lenoir Collier to Jason Turner Stiff.

-George Sherman Thomas to Felicia Roselle Clopton.

-Rebecca Diane Sykes to Steven Ray Eddy.

-Alexis Danover Palacios Sanclemente to Maria Nebis Ramirez.

-Justin Shane Martin to Ashleigh Nicole McCloud.

-Rodney Banner Harris to Tiffeny Nicole Hylton.

-Marchila Monique Morrow to Bruce Owens Hamilton.

-Randall Earl Griggs to Beverly Ann Austin.

-Ian Edward Toy to Sarah Michael Black.

-Christopher Michael Smith to Skylar Michelle Harvey.

-Antwan Derrick Adams to Brittany Tashy Jones.

-Jordan Nicole Blackburn to Jared Stephen Hicks.

-Franco Bernard Harris to Ashley Person Elston.

