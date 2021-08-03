August 4, 2021

Ann Ingram Tyler

By Staff Reports

Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Chelsea

Ann Ingram Tyler, age 63, of Chelsea, passed away Friday, July 30.

The graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6 at Columbiana City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Tyler was preceded in death by her husband, John Tyler; and brother, Karl Williams.

She is survived by her uncle, William T. Harrison, and aunts, Helen Harrison Phillips and Carol Harrison Smith.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

