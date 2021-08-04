Beef ‘O’ Brady’s to open U.S. 280 location

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – The owners of two area Beef ‘O’Brady’s restaurants are expanding their footprint in Shelby County with a new location on U.S. 280.

George and Eileen McCluney, who own the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s locations in Helena and Hoover, are preparing to open a third location of the family sports restaurant and pub in the Brook Highland Plaza.

The couple will open their newest restaurant in the building formerly occupied by The Boot at Brook Highland and Brook Highland Bar and Grill.

George said opening another Beef ‘O’ Brady’s location was not in the couple’s plans, but a combination of factors created an opportunity they could not resist.

“The building was reasonable to get into compared to building a new location from scratch,” George said. “That was one of the driving forces.”

In addition, the company was offering incentives to current franchisees like the McCluneys to open new locations and create more internal growth in an effort to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re looking forward to growing our family within the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s network and creating more jobs for Shelby County, too,” George said.

They are currently renovating the building and installing new TVs and audio equipment, new furniture and new flooring, among other upgrades.

“Pretty much everything in there will be brand new,” George said.

The restaurant will offer the full Beef ‘O’ Brady’s menu, which features a wide variety of dishes, drinks and desserts.

Customers will be able to order anything from wings to sandwiches to burgers to tacos, along with signature cocktails. To view the menu, visit Beefobradys.com.

“We refer to ourselves as a family sports pub,” George said. “We’re family friendly and will have an area to accommodate Little League ball teams.”

The McCluneys, who also own Farrelly’s Southern Bar and Kitchen in Hoover, are aiming to open the Brook Highland location of Beef ‘O’ Brady’s by the end of August, depending on how quickly they can hire staff members.

They will hold a job fair at the new location, 5279 U.S. 280, on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m.-noon and Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

To apply for a position online, visit Beefobradys.com/jobs.

For more information and updates about the new location, visit @beefobradysbrookhighland on Facebook.