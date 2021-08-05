Bell announces candidacy for District Court Judge

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CHELSEA ­– Shelby County resident Ashley N. Bell announced her candidacy for the Shelby County District Court Judge Place 1 seat during her campaign kick-off on July 17.

A Mobile native, Bell is a full-time practicing attorney in Alabama and is the founder of A. Bell Law Firm LLC.

As a practicing attorney, Bell has devoted her life to juvenile law, criminal defense, and family law and domestic relations.

She is licensed to practice in all Alabama state courts, as well as federal court in the northern district of Alabama.

In addition, she is also a licensed master’s-level social worker.

She received her juris doctorate from the Birmingham School of Law.

“I am ecstatic to announce my candidacy as Shelby County District Court Judge,” Bell wrote in a press release. “As a voice for the voiceless, I take pride in knowing that, as District Court Judge, I am able to reach a greater number of people and to be the voice for Shelby County. With my experience as an advocate, I am more than qualified to serve the families of this county and to work with other agencies to ensure that families are supported holistically. Together, we can implement change and impact lives positively. It is our differences that make us stronger.”

As an attorney and social worker, Bell wrote she has the necessary experience to investigate, assess and plan interventions to help individuals cope with social, emotional, economic and environmental problems, which has tremendous impacts on the criminal justice system.

Bell is married with three children.

To learn more about Bell, visit Ashleynbellforjudge.com/meet-ashley.