August 5, 2021

A wreck on U.S. 280 on the morning of Aug. 5 has shut down the westbound lanes between Essex Drive and Dunnavant Valley Road. (File)

UPDATED: Morning crash on U.S. 280 shuts down westbound lanes

By Emily Sparacino

Published 8:37 am Thursday, August 5, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NORTH SHELBY – Authorities are working the scene of a vehicle crash on U.S. 280 West, between Essex Drive and Dunnavant Valley Road.

As of 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, the eastbound lanes of U.S. 280 were open, and one of the westbound lanes had reopened with deputies directing traffic, according to an update posted to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Motorists are urged to use caution when driving in the area.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

