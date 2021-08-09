Nominations for Shelby County Tourism and Recreation All-Star Awards now accepted

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Six business groups in Shelby County are collaborating to recognize entities in the tourism and recreation business sector that excel each and every day in making Shelby County a more attractive destination for tourists and visitors.

Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street and The Shelby County Chamber are accepting nominations for their joint Tourism and Recreation All Star Awards program in three categories—lodging, restaurant and attractions/recreation. In addition, a fourth category is also in place to recognize a “rising star” organization that has truly distinguished itself in its first year as of Sept. 10.

Completed nomination packets in all categories are due to The Shelby County Chamber by no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 10.

All 2021 nominees will be recognized at the Shelby County Tourism & Recreation All Star Awards luncheon scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7 at Old Mill Square in Columbiana. Recipients in each of the four categories will be announced at the luncheon.

Nomination packets are available on-line at Shelbychamber.org, or by contacting The Shelby County Chamber by phone at 205-663-4542 or via e-mail at info@shelbyhamber.org.