Divorces for the week of Aug. 8, 2021
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from July 13-Aug. 1:
-Megan Kay Brooks, of Chelsea, and Jacob Wade Brooks, of Chelsea.
-Percy Trey Callegan, of Birmingham, and Danie’l Callegan, of Dadeville.
-Bradley Handy, of Helena, and Brittany Stoltz, of Helena.
-Jennifer Hansen Steed, of Birmingham, and Wesley Steed, of Birmingham.
-Mary Jane Shad, of Montevallo, and Ishteaq Ahmad Shad, of Montevallo.
-Kimberly J. Curry, of Pelham, and Rodriguez M. Curry, of Birmingham.
-Alicia Marie Merrell, of Calera, and Thomas Gregory Merrell, Jr.
-Rex McLaughlin, of Chelsea, and Raven Leann Camp McLaughlin, of Chelsea.
-Erica Huff, of Alabaster, and Karene Huff, of Alabaster.
-Barry Michael Wesson, of Chelsea, and Mandy Miller Wesson, of Chelsea.
-Matthew G. Gwin, of Helena, and Merri Gwin, of Helena.
-Amy Nichole Moody, of Alabaster, and Nicholas Pace Moody, of Alabaster.
-Elizabeth Bailey Mancia, of Blountsville, and Christian Danial Powell, of Montevallo.
-Ashley Meagan Stack, of Gardendale, and Larry Benjamin Stack, of Birmingham.
-Katherine Vanetta Harris Jones, of Bessemer, and Lee Andrew Jones, of Bessemer.
-Amanda Lee Diamond, of Birmingham, and Kevin Patane Diamond, of Birmingham.
-Finley Anne Reneau, of Maylene, and Marshall Scott Reneau, II, of Maylene.
-Suzan Ann Reitz, of Helena, and Thomas Edward Reitz, of Pelham.
-Stephen W. Acreman, of Chelsea, and Jody C. Acreman, of Chelsea.
-Kendal Overton Perry, of Birmingham, and Jesse Ray Perry, of Birmingham.
-Laura Lorino Stanfield, of Chelsea, and Timothy David Stanfield, of Chelsea.
-Darlene W. Brown, of Alabaster, and Eddie J. Brown, of Alabaster.
-Brandon Boyington, of Chelsea, and Courtney Boyington, of Chelsea.
-Calandra Arniece Reed-McCary, of Calera, and Maurice Marcello McCary, of Calera.
-Gregory Lawrence Holland, of Sylacauga, and Donna Amber Holland, of Calera.
-Carolina Milagros Lecaros, of Alabaster, and Carlos M. Lecaros, of Lawrenceville, Ga.
-Jason Todd Ellison, of Calera, and Jennifer Harris Ellison, of Alabaster.
-Kelly Elizabeth Hipps, of Alabaster, and Steven Tyler Hipps, of Oneonta.
-Amy Marie Quinones, of Pelham, and Isaac Lorenzo Lewis, of Alabaster.
Marriages for the week of Aug. 8, 2021
