Marriages for the week of Aug. 8, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from July 26-30:
-Kenneth Eric Vonhollen to Sheila Ann Gibson.
-Dakota Starr Holland to Ian Michael Lee.
-Tyler Lamar Burks to Rolinda Lashawn Holt.
-Alisha Lee Ann Pineda to Jaime Humberto Vela.
-Mitchell Allen Reaves to Kaitlyn Marie Arrington.
-Abby Katelyn Winther to Ashley Michelle Byrd.
-Andrew Wayne Morris to Emily Katherine Cole.
-Allison Christine Cochran to Cason Lee Gooch.
-Quinton Chet Burnett to Lea Anniston Bates.
-Dylan Scott Burke to Courtney Danielle Walters.
-Ulysses Leandrea Griffin to Chloe Maria Christina Seabrooke.
-Jordyn Taylor Forth to Justin Steven Knight.
-Grant Michael Hogan to Brittany Nicole Atwell.
-Michael Francis Cason to Allison Ann Gregg.
-Maureen Elizabeth Balough to Thomas Lowell Thompson.
