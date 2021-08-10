August 11, 2021

Patricia Ann Gibson

By Staff Reports

Published 8:06 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Patricia Ann Gibson
Jemison

Patricia Ann Gibson, age 61, of Jemison, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 12 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Jonathan Gullege officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

 

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries