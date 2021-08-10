Sheriff’s reports for the week of Aug. 8, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 14-21:

July 14

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 400 block of Orchid Road, Birmingham. A 2015 Nissan Sentra was stolen.

July 15

-Receiving stolen property second degree from the 200 block of Raley Street, Vincent. A stolen Ruger 9-millimeter pistol valued at $600 was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5400 block of Sunrise Drive, Birmingham. A personal check was stolen.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 3500 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A 2013 Jaguar XJ was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 11000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Bud Lane, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 900 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo. Heroin (1.7 grams) and methamphetamine (4.6 grams) were recovered.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 1300 block of Barristers Court, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1100 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Criminal trespass from the quarry at the 1200 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

-Dog bite from the 200 block of Clairmont Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 1900 block of Fulton Springs Road, Alabaster. Car injectors (20 count) valued at $13,682 and shipping costs in the amount of $699.59 were stolen.

July 16

-Agency assist, death investigation from the 200 block of Raley Street, Vincent.

-Incident from the 500 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 4200 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Chemical endangerment of a child from the UPS Store at 16700 U.S. 280, Chelsea. Meth (3 grams), a green leafy substance (4 grams) and two glass pipes were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the UPS Store at 16700 U.S. 280, Chelsea. Meth (3 grams), a green leafy substance (4 grams) and two glass pipes were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea.

-Failure to pay for gasoline from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Gasoline valued at $50.01 was stolen.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 11000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. A glass smoking pipe, metal grinder and fingernail file with resin were confiscated.

-Obstructing justice using false ID from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Siegel Select, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Resisting arrest from the 5300 block of South Broken Bow Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 13000 block of Shelby County 73, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 1100 block of Forest Lakes Way, Sterrett. Money in the amount of $4,700 was stolen.

-Theft by deception from the 9000 block of Eagle Valley Lane, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 7100 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Drayton Place, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Eagle Point Court, Birmingham.

July 17

-Incident from the 6300 block of Shelby County 43, Columbiana.

-Hindering prosecution from the 2000 block of Belvedere Cove, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Valentine Trail, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from School Road at Shelby County 308, Shelby. Alprazolam and Xanax in a clear bag (20 count, 5.6 grams) and a glass pipe were confiscated.

-Possession of marijuana, paraphernalia from the 2000 block of Belvedere Circle, Birmingham. Marijuana (1.4 grams) and a grinder were confiscated.

-Domestic incident from the 5300 block of Sunrise Drive, Birmingham.

-Assault from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Burglary first degree, robbery first degree from the 100 block of Cambrian Way, Birmingham. A duffel bag containing shoes and clothes, set of keys and Air Pods valued at $200 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2100 block of Smith Drive, Birmingham.

July 18

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1100 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Recovered drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Woodland Drive, Shelby.

-Juvenile runaway, theft of property from the 100 block of AL Youth Drive, Sterrett. A 2005 Ford Freestyle valued at $5,000 was stolen and recovered.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 900 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. An Acer laptop computer valued at $200, X-Box 1 with controllers valued at $150 and lifeguard duffel bag valued at $50 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 100 block of Forgotten Lane, Montevallo. A credit card was stolen.

-Recovered drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Woodland Drive, Shelby.

July 19

-Harassment from the 11600 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Joseph Drive, Columbiana. A barn roof, Alabama Power Co. pole, 2011 Nissan Altima and 2006 Kia Spectra were damaged.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 479, Vincent.

-Incident, vehicle recovery from the 500 block of Shelby County 8, Montevallo. A 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SUV was recovered.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Shelby County 69, Chelsea. A 2011 utility trailer valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Four Versace frames valued at $1,480 and a Burberry frame valued at $300 were stolen.

-Identity theft, theft third degree from the 5000 block of Woodford Drive, Birmingham. A total of $1,200 was stolen via three checks, and banking information was stolen.

-Criminal surveillance, criminal trespass from the 2200 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

July 20

-Incident from the 3000 block of Rock School Road, Harpersville.

-Counterfeiting from the 25000 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana. A counterfeit $20 bill and three $1 bills were forged/recovered.

-Harassing communications from Coatbridge Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Calumet Drive, Birmingham. A Cliq foldable chair valued at $107.99 and two chains valued at $14.02 were stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 800 block of 4H Road, Columbiana. A 4K Ultra HD LED touchscreen display valued at $6,650.86, Rally PTZ 4K conference camera valued at $1,218.30, desktop workstation valued at $1,214.10, soundbar valued at $1,214.10 and miscellaneous cables, adapters, controllers, mounts and etc. were stolen.

-Theft of property (two counts) from the 100 block of Country Hills Lane, Sterrett. A Chevy Suburban four-wheel-drive valued at $2,000 and 2001 Haulmark trailer car hauler valued at $10,000 were stolen.

-Assault from Bradley Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 400 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield (9 millimeters) valued at $600 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 400 building of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 500 block of Lime Creek Cove, Chelsea.

-Death investigation, property damage from the 2500 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A front door was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 500 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A Taurus GH9 9-millimeter pistol valued at $300 was stolen.

July 21

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation from the 100 block of Bradley Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 400 block of Polo Trace, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 2400 block of Westover Road, Sterrett. A vintage Elvis Presley guitar valued at $10,000 and an unknown amount of pistols, rifles and shotguns were stolen.

-Assault third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 5200 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A vehicle key and house key were stolen.

-Menacing from the 0 block of Bradley Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 100 block of King’s Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassment from AL-Youth Drive, Westover.

-Criminal mischief first degree from AL-Youth Drive, Westover. A 2006 Kia Sorento SUV sustained $2,501 in damages.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 500 block of U.S. 280 at Lloyd’s, Birmingham. A 2016 Jeep GRA was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 400 block of Shelby County 338, Chelsea. A green leafy substance (2 grams), Hydrocodone pills (4 count, 10 milligrams) and Hydrocodone pills (1 count, 7.5 milligrams) were confiscated.

-Attempting to elude, reckless driving from U.S. 280 and Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham.

-DUI from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Enterprise Holdings, Valleydale Road, Hoover.