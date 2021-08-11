Tony’s Hot Dogs ranked best in state by website

By CONNOR BUCY | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – Those looking to get the best hot dog in the state need look no further than Shelby County. In a list compiled by food website Eat This, Not That, Tony’s Hot Dogs was named the best spot to get a hot dog in the state of Alabama. The list took into account reviews and recommendations from locals and tourists.

Based in Hoover, Tony’s Hot Dogs is owned and operated by Joseph Tortomasi and his family, who took over the business in October 1993.

The eatery has received high marks from customers, earning a 4.5/5-star rating on Yelp and a 5/5-star rating on Facebook.

“Always great food. Amazing service. Highly recommend,” read one guest’s review. In addition to their award-winning hot dogs, Tony’s also is highly regarded for their burgers and breakfast menu items.

The ranking came as a surprise to Tortomasi, but he was grateful to the community who helped boost Tony’s to the top.

“It’s an honor,” Tortomasi said. “We thank God every day for the business and the support we have.”

Tony’s has become something of a staple, having served the area for nearly 28 years now.

“It’s like home,” Tortomasi said. “We know people’s names; they know our names. Everyone’s like a family.”

This is not the first time Tony’s has topped the hot dog charts. Big 7 Travel also awarded the restaurant the title of Best Hot Dog for the state of Alabama in 2019.

“This community’s taken to us and just supported us from the get go,” Tortomasi said. “In the last 10 years, things have really taken off, and it’s been a blessing.”

Tony’s Hot Dogs is located at 1922 Montgomery Hwy in Hoover and is open from 5:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.