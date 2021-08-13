August 13, 2021

A graduate student receives their hood as they cross the stage at summer commencement. (Contributed)

Locals among Troy University summer graduates

By Staff Reports

Published 10:43 am Friday, August 13, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Summer Semester and Term 5 of the 2020-2021 academic year.

The summer semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 5 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local students who graduated include:

  • Thomas Ashmead of Alabaster
  • Timothy Coe of Harpersville
  • Kasey Gossman of Birmingham
  • Justice Hammond of Birmingham
  • Madison Kennedy of Birmingham
  • Ashleigh Moore of Pelham
  • Destyni Peoples of Montevallo
  • Diondre Sackreiter of Helena
  • Madelyn Smith of Chelsea
  • Jonah Thomas of Birmingham
  • Ryan Thompson of Pelham
  • Gabriel Coston of Chelsea
  • Sykeena Jackson of Helena
  • Garrett Jones of Calera
  • Marilyn Vertison of Pelham

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students on the Troy campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, as well as at locations around the world and online.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries