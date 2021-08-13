Locals among Troy University summer graduates
FROM STAFF REPORTS
TROY — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Summer Semester and Term 5 of the 2020-2021 academic year.
The summer semester includes graduates from the Troy campus. Term 5 graduates include students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
Local students who graduated include:
- Thomas Ashmead of Alabaster
- Timothy Coe of Harpersville
- Kasey Gossman of Birmingham
- Justice Hammond of Birmingham
- Madison Kennedy of Birmingham
- Ashleigh Moore of Pelham
- Destyni Peoples of Montevallo
- Diondre Sackreiter of Helena
- Madelyn Smith of Chelsea
- Jonah Thomas of Birmingham
- Ryan Thompson of Pelham
- Gabriel Coston of Chelsea
- Sykeena Jackson of Helena
- Garrett Jones of Calera
- Marilyn Vertison of Pelham
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students on the Troy campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, as well as at locations around the world and online.
Olson of Pelham named to Purchase College Dean’s List
FROM STAFF REPORTS PURCHASE, NY—Carlin Olson, who hails from Pelham, has been named to Purchase College’s Dean’s List for the... read more