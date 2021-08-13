August 13, 2021

Purchase College (FILE)

Olson of Pelham named to Purchase College Dean’s List

By Staff Reports

Published 10:28 am Friday, August 13, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PURCHASE, NY—Carlin Olson, who hails from Pelham, has been named to Purchase College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. Olson is studying dance.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science programs and 3.75 for Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Music Performance programs. They must take a minimum of 12 credits.

