Olson of Pelham named to Purchase College Dean’s List

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PURCHASE, NY—Carlin Olson, who hails from Pelham, has been named to Purchase College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. Olson is studying dance.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 for Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science programs and 3.75 for Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Music Performance programs. They must take a minimum of 12 credits.