Truss named dean of UM College of Arts & Sciences

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Dr. Ruth Truss will serve as the dean of the University of Montevallo’s College of Arts & Sciences beginning on Aug. 16 after serving in an interim capacity for the past few years.

Truss joined the Department of Behavioral and Social Sciences at UM in 1993 as an adjunct instructor and joined the faculty full-time in 1998. She has taught a variety of courses during her time at the University, including World Civilizations, U.S. History, Alabama History, the Civil War and Reconstruction, World War I, World War II, U.S. History 1900-1945, Colonial America and U.S. Diplomatic History.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from UM with majors in mathematics and history, and she holds a master’s degree and doctorate in history from The University of Alabama.

“We are so excited to have Dr. Truss in this very important role,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, UM president. “Her experience as a professor of history, administrator and proud UM graduate are manifest each day in the manifold ways she serves her students and faculty. Dr. Truss is among the most selfless and devoted colleagues we have, and I look forward to working with her in support of all the good work accomplished in our College of Arts & Sciences.”

Truss, who previously served as the chair of the Department of Behavioral & Social Sciences, has received the UM National Alumni Association’s Outstanding Commitment to Teaching Award and was the University’s CASE Professor of the Year nominee in 2012 and 2013. She has received the Senior Class Elite Night Dedication, the Distinguished Faculty Mentor–Outstanding Commitment to Undergraduate Research Award and the University’s Faculty Service Award.

“UM’s College of Arts & Sciences, with dedicated faculty who excel as teachers and scholars, has a long tradition of student success,” Truss said. “I look forward to continuing the focus on that priority. Serving in this role is both an honor and a privilege, and I appreciate the opportunity.”

UM’s College of Arts & Sciences includes the Department of Behavioral & Social Sciences, Department of Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics & Computer Science, Department of Communication Science & Disorders and Department of English & World Languages.