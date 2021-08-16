Chamber to host ‘State of our Schools’ luncheon this month

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Shelby County Chamber’s August Community Luncheon will highlight schools in each local district.

Presented by silver sponsors Barge Design Solutions and The UPS Store at Caldwell Mill Road, the luncheon will feature presentations from Alabaster City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers, Hoover City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dee Fowler, Pelham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Coefield and Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks on the state of schools throughout Shelby County.

“Partnerships between education and industry are vital for a stronger and more prepared workforce,” read a press release from The Shelby County Chamber. “The Chamber is thankful for our continued partners in Shelby County schools, helping us bring vital resources to our future career-driven workforce.”

The panel of superintendents will give a brief update on their school systems before they answer a few questions chosen at random by the Chamber’s various workgroups, reflecting the content communities want to hear.

The Chamber’s Career Readiness Work Group will host the luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena.

Doors open at 11 a.m. for business networking. There will also be showcase tables from organizations engaged in educational programs and activities.

The program will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m.

The investment is $20 per person for Chamber investors and $30 per person for future investors and includes lunch. Registration is required.

Registration is open on Shelbychamber.org until noon on Aug. 23.