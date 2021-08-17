Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 15, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 1-Aug. 10:
Alabaster
July 14
-Heather Marie Black, 35, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
Aug. 2
-Teresa Ann Harris, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Tommy Orr Forkner, 55, of Berry, Alabama, failure to appear, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 3
-Lillie Nichole Brady, 41, of Bessemer, possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Clark Douglas Clayton, 40, of Alabaster, larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing.
-Amber Nielle Zimmerman, 28, of Alabaster, probation violation/obstructing justice.
-Jeremiah Keith Perryman, 27, of Alabaster, failure to appear.
-William Joshua Morrow, 30, of Ragland, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Cody Elisha Herman Honeycutt, 30, of Alabaster, capias warrant.
-Lillie Nichole Brady, 41, of Bessemer, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 6
-Sylvester Al Rhine, 60, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest, possession of a controlled substance.
-Wesley OBrian (Swift) Gaiters, 32, of Alabaster, capias warrant/Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.
-Juan Hernandez Hernandez, 23, of Alabaster, alias warrant.
-Cory Jermaine Johnson, 38 of Alabaster, larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing.
-Brayon Quintez Lewis, 27, of Birmingham, larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing.
Aug. 7
-Georgian Valencia, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.
-William Ray Henry, 70, criminal trespass third degree.
Aug. 8
-Jacob Russell Durant, 26, of Alabaster, larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing.
Calera
July 30
-Jimmy Wayne Jones, public intoxication.
-Santoniea Miguel Shealey, agency assist.
-Jaspal Hunter Singh, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-Robert Gray Jr., failure to appear.
-Derrick Jerome Snead, court commitment order.
-Lorraine Hansen Reeves, Safe Streets Ordinance violation.
July 31
-Matthew Ray Tribble, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Tyrone Sadelle Carmichael, domestic violence third degree-harassment, failure to appear, resisting arrest.
Aug. 1
-Jeffrey Duane Vogel, DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude, driving while revoked, reckless driving, open container, improper lane usage.
-Joshua John Hill, agency assist.
-Christopher Drake Edwards, DUI-any substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 2
-June P. Dalton, Safe Streets Ordinance violation, drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic.
-Raymond Keith Hughes, agency assist.
Aug. 3
-Otis Jovon Bridges, failure to appear (three counts).
-Justin Jamal Powell, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.
Aug. 4
-Justin Jamal Powell, murder-domestic violence.
-Christopher Burl Hubbard, failure to appear (three counts).
Aug. 5
-Eugene Rhine, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband second degree.
-Mark Bernard Jones, failure to appear.
-Michael J. Turner, failure to appear (two counts).
-LaRhonda Kamish Bailey, failure to appear (three counts).
Aug. 6
-Nicholas Austin Erhart, failure to appear (three counts).
-Darrell Lamar Martin, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Arron Joseph Stansell, failure to appear (two counts).
-Timothy Joseph Page, public intoxication.
Aug. 7
-Wiley Edward Jones, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-Timothy Wayne Gilreath, agency assist.
Aug. 8
-Olga Deloszopon, DUI-alcohol.
-Mario Rodriguez, DUI-alcohol.
-Jose Emmanuel Flores, minor in possession of alcohol.
-Andrew Scott Hall, possession of a controlled substance-meth.
-DeKarl Deon Lewis, failure to appear.
Columbiana
July 1
-James Earl Roberson, 58, failure to appear.
-Norman Joseph Wooley Jr., 29, failure to appear (two counts).
-Misty Michelle Erwin, 36, failure to appear (two counts).
July 2
-Michael Chris Lippincott, 50, theft of property fourth degree (two counts).
July 7
-Anthony O’Neal Peoples, 27, failure to appear.
July 9
-Lauren Nicole Davenport, 35, failure to appear.
July 10
-Larry Gene Davis, 48, failure to appear.
July 16
-Amber Johnson, 25, harassment.
-Curtis Glenn Sherman, 33, failure to appear (two counts).
July 17
-Richard Lewis Nelms, 41, failure to appear.
-Timothy Alexander, 60, dui.
July 19
-Carolyne Elizabeth McMinn, 34, failure to appear (two counts).
July 23
-Earnest Earl Beeville, 24, theft of property first degree.
July 29
-Brandon Lee Erwin, 20, shoplifting.
Helena
Aug. 4
-Monte Lee Peters, 44, domestic-simple assault-family, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
Aug. 5
-Cassidy Allyn Cato, 24, domestic-harassment-family.
Aug. 6
-James Nicholas Vines, 35, DUI-controlled substance, drug paraphernalia-first offense.
Aug. 7
-Michael Mathews, 39, disorderly conduct, governmental operations, resisting arrest.
-Cecil Lamont Guy, 48, domestic violence-harassment.
Aug. 8
-Claudia Sinclaire Chambers, 26, DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest.
Montevallo
Aug. 4
-Steven Andrew Burdick, of Columbus, Ga., public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
Aug. 10
-Austin Martin Adams, 28, of Hoover, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
Pelham
Aug. 1
-Marco Villalobos Ibarias, 25, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Luis Ibarra, 23, of Bessemer, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Thomas Melvin, 34, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
-Jose Santiago Hernandez, 30, of Jackson, Tenn., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Aug. 2
-Benjamin Hamrick, 20, of Alabaster, traffic – fail stop sign.
-Carlos Mosqueda Zavala, 21, of Pelham, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor cons., traffic – NSB no seat belt, liquor – OCV open container – alcohol in a vehicle, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance, traffic – improper lights, traffic – inoperable brake lights, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
-Jason Roach, 50, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Aug. 3
-Caroline Hardy, 43, of Odenville, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.
-Otis Bridges, 33, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic -speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Amberlyn Royalty, 40, of Alabaster, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Destini Kindred, 26, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Samuel Burpoe, 36, of Birmingham, promoting prostitution in the third degree.
-Tyler Anderson, 30, of Birmingham, traffic – ILU improper lane usage and traffic – speeding.
Aug. 4
-Javais Phillips, 22, of Montgomery, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Randy Tolleson, 42, of Columbiana, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
-Travis Washington, 24, of Alabaster, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous.
-Arron Stansell, 37, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Victor Pope, 23, of Pelham, assault in the third degree – aggravated assault non-family.
-Jeremiah Perryman, 27, of Alabaster, traffic – speed above 45 MPH, county road, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
Aug. 5
-Joseph Campbell, 55, of Huntsville, receiving stolen property in the fourth degree – RSP possess.
-Jeffrey Vogel, 40, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Lakeisha Harris, 40, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
Aug. 7
-Moesha Orr, 25, of Bessemer, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
-Jeremy Kciuk, 35, of St. Augustine, Fl., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
