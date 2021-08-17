Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 15, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 1-Aug. 10:

Alabaster

July 14

-Heather Marie Black, 35, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

Aug. 2

-Teresa Ann Harris, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Tommy Orr Forkner, 55, of Berry, Alabama, failure to appear, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 3

-Lillie Nichole Brady, 41, of Bessemer, possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Clark Douglas Clayton, 40, of Alabaster, larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing.

-Amber Nielle Zimmerman, 28, of Alabaster, probation violation/obstructing justice.

-Jeremiah Keith Perryman, 27, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

-William Joshua Morrow, 30, of Ragland, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Cody Elisha Herman Honeycutt, 30, of Alabaster, capias warrant.

Aug. 6

-Sylvester Al Rhine, 60, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest, possession of a controlled substance.

-Wesley OBrian (Swift) Gaiters, 32, of Alabaster, capias warrant/Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

-Juan Hernandez Hernandez, 23, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

-Cory Jermaine Johnson, 38 of Alabaster, larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing.

-Brayon Quintez Lewis, 27, of Birmingham, larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing.

Aug. 7

-Georgian Valencia, 41, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

-William Ray Henry, 70, criminal trespass third degree.

Aug. 8

-Jacob Russell Durant, 26, of Alabaster, larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing.

Calera

July 30

-Jimmy Wayne Jones, public intoxication.

-Santoniea Miguel Shealey, agency assist.

-Jaspal Hunter Singh, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Robert Gray Jr., failure to appear.

-Derrick Jerome Snead, court commitment order.

-Lorraine Hansen Reeves, Safe Streets Ordinance violation.

July 31

-Matthew Ray Tribble, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Tyrone Sadelle Carmichael, domestic violence third degree-harassment, failure to appear, resisting arrest.

Aug. 1

-Jeffrey Duane Vogel, DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude, driving while revoked, reckless driving, open container, improper lane usage.

-Joshua John Hill, agency assist.

-Christopher Drake Edwards, DUI-any substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 2

-June P. Dalton, Safe Streets Ordinance violation, drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic.

-Raymond Keith Hughes, agency assist.

Aug. 3

-Otis Jovon Bridges, failure to appear (three counts).

-Justin Jamal Powell, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.

Aug. 4

-Justin Jamal Powell, murder-domestic violence.

-Christopher Burl Hubbard, failure to appear (three counts).

Aug. 5

-Eugene Rhine, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband second degree.

-Mark Bernard Jones, failure to appear.

-Michael J. Turner, failure to appear (two counts).

-LaRhonda Kamish Bailey, failure to appear (three counts).

Aug. 6

-Nicholas Austin Erhart, failure to appear (three counts).

-Darrell Lamar Martin, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Arron Joseph Stansell, failure to appear (two counts).

-Timothy Joseph Page, public intoxication.

Aug. 7

-Wiley Edward Jones, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Timothy Wayne Gilreath, agency assist.

Aug. 8

-Olga Deloszopon, DUI-alcohol.

-Mario Rodriguez, DUI-alcohol.

-Jose Emmanuel Flores, minor in possession of alcohol.

-Andrew Scott Hall, possession of a controlled substance-meth.

-DeKarl Deon Lewis, failure to appear.

Columbiana

July 1

-James Earl Roberson, 58, failure to appear.

-Norman Joseph Wooley Jr., 29, failure to appear (two counts).

-Misty Michelle Erwin, 36, failure to appear (two counts).

July 2

-Michael Chris Lippincott, 50, theft of property fourth degree (two counts).

July 7

-Anthony O’Neal Peoples, 27, failure to appear.

July 9

-Lauren Nicole Davenport, 35, failure to appear.

July 10

-Larry Gene Davis, 48, failure to appear.

July 16

-Amber Johnson, 25, harassment.

-Curtis Glenn Sherman, 33, failure to appear (two counts).

July 17

-Richard Lewis Nelms, 41, failure to appear.

-Timothy Alexander, 60, dui.

July 19

-Carolyne Elizabeth McMinn, 34, failure to appear (two counts).

July 23

-Earnest Earl Beeville, 24, theft of property first degree.

July 29

-Brandon Lee Erwin, 20, shoplifting.

Helena

Aug. 4

-Monte Lee Peters, 44, domestic-simple assault-family, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Aug. 5

-Cassidy Allyn Cato, 24, domestic-harassment-family.

Aug. 6

-James Nicholas Vines, 35, DUI-controlled substance, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

Aug. 7

-Michael Mathews, 39, disorderly conduct, governmental operations, resisting arrest.

-Cecil Lamont Guy, 48, domestic violence-harassment.

Aug. 8

-Claudia Sinclaire Chambers, 26, DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest.

Montevallo

Aug. 4

-Steven Andrew Burdick, of Columbus, Ga., public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Aug. 10

-Austin Martin Adams, 28, of Hoover, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Pelham

Aug. 1

-Marco Villalobos Ibarias, 25, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Luis Ibarra, 23, of Bessemer, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Thomas Melvin, 34, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

-Jose Santiago Hernandez, 30, of Jackson, Tenn., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Aug. 2

-Benjamin Hamrick, 20, of Alabaster, traffic – fail stop sign.

-Carlos Mosqueda Zavala, 21, of Pelham, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor cons., traffic – NSB no seat belt, liquor – OCV open container – alcohol in a vehicle, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance, traffic – improper lights, traffic – inoperable brake lights, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Jason Roach, 50, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Aug. 3

-Caroline Hardy, 43, of Odenville, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale.

-Otis Bridges, 33, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic -speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Amberlyn Royalty, 40, of Alabaster, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Destini Kindred, 26, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Samuel Burpoe, 36, of Birmingham, promoting prostitution in the third degree.

-Tyler Anderson, 30, of Birmingham, traffic – ILU improper lane usage and traffic – speeding.

Aug. 4

-Javais Phillips, 22, of Montgomery, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Randy Tolleson, 42, of Columbiana, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Travis Washington, 24, of Alabaster, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous.

-Arron Stansell, 37, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Victor Pope, 23, of Pelham, assault in the third degree – aggravated assault non-family.

-Jeremiah Perryman, 27, of Alabaster, traffic – speed above 45 MPH, county road, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

Aug. 5

-Joseph Campbell, 55, of Huntsville, receiving stolen property in the fourth degree – RSP possess.

-Jeffrey Vogel, 40, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Lakeisha Harris, 40, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Aug. 7

-Moesha Orr, 25, of Bessemer, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Jeremy Kciuk, 35, of St. Augustine, Fl., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.