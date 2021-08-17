GoFundMe Page aiding family of Pelham Officer Juan Gomez

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – On Aug. 14, Officer Juan Gomez of the Pelham Police Department died from complications of COVID-19. Gomez was a proud officer for Pelham PD for 11 years and prior to that served in the Army for eight years.

Those who knew him closely described him as dedicated to his job on the force and to his family. Gomez is survived by his wife, Katie Gomez, and his two children.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Gomez’s honor by Jason Vandiver, a coworker and family friend.

“Juan was an amazing individual who loved to help people,” Vandiver wrote. “He was a public servant and a dedicated family man.”

Vandiver continued that Gomez was the primary source for financial income for his family. He added that all proceeds from the GoFundMe will go directly to his wife and “will be spent on any needs the family has including but not limited to funeral expenses and other fees related to the loss of a loved one and for family support.”

So far, the fundraiser page has garnered $25,473, a little under $5,000 shy of its $30,000 goal. Donors have left heartwarming sentiments about Gomez in the comments section, praising his devotion as an officer, husband and father.

“Juan was a special person-always smiling, always ready and willing to help. His humble spirit was so evident. Juan-we love you and miss you dearly,” read one comment.

There will be a visitation at Shades Mountain Community Church on Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 6-7 p.m.

The funeral service will be held the following day on Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. at the same location with the burial to follow at 2 p.m. at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.