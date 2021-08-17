Ivey joins other governors to challenge abortion

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has now added her name to the list of governors who have asked the United States Supreme Court to overturn abortion legalized in Roe v. Wade.

Ivey, along with 10 other governors, are supporting an appeal to the high Court to rule Mississippi’s new law legal that would ban abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Ivey has now stood with other national Republican leaders around the nation in that she wants the states to have the ultimate authority to allow or prohibit abortion.

The governor signed legislation two years ago banning abortions in Alabama but to date it has been successfully challenged in federal court and not enacted.

Ivey is up for re-election and you can be sure she will remind Alabama voters she is doing her part to permanently ban abortions in the state.

The case will be heard by the Court this fall with a decision expected in the spring of 2022. And with Alabama being a pro-life state, expect to hear more about abortion on the campaign trail.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.