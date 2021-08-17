Police reports for the week of Aug. 15, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 29-Aug. 10:
Alabaster
May 29
-Using false ID to obstruct justice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
Aug. 2
-Burglary third degree from the 1500 block of Cherrywood Avenue.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 80 block of Weatherly Club Drive. A Bryant Heat Pump sustained $500 in damages.
-Trespassing notice from the 100 block of Tall Timber Road.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 600 block of First Avenue Southwest. Marijuana and a marijuana grinder were seized.
-Property damage from the 1000 block of U.S. 31. A storage structure sustained $5,000 in damages.
-Information report from the 1200 block of Fifth Street Southwest.
-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 700 block of Lovett Place. A total of 500 Vanilla Cards valued at $1,000 were stolen.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of 12th Avenue Southeast.
Aug. 3
-Possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 238-mile marker of I-65. Heroin (0.9 gram), methamphetamine (4.5 grams) and a pinch hitter with residue were seized.
-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 900 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest. Meth (3.5 grams), a glass pipe and approximately 1 gram of a marijuana cigar were seized.
-Property damage from the 200 block of First Street North.
-Property damage from the 900 block of Thompson Road.
-DUI-any substance from the 2500 block of Kent Dairy Road. Front end damage totaled $5,000, and a vehicle sustained a total of $10,000 in damages.
-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise totaling $170.73 was stolen.
-Domestic incident from the 1500 block of Applegate Lane.
-Failure to appear from the 1500 block of Applegate Lane.
-Probation violation/obstructing justice from the 100 block of Cedar Grove Parkway.
-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumable goods valued at $137.71 were stolen.
Aug. 4
-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 10000 block of Alabama 119. A dump trailer valued at $2,500 was recovered.
-Property damage from the 2100 block of Smokey Road.
-Information report from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.
-Information report from the 100 block of Berryhill Lane.
-Information report from the 1200 block of 13th Street Northwest.
Aug. 5
-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 800 block of Independence Drive. A Lasko box fan valued at $40 was stolen.
-Information report from the Alabaster Police Department.
-Forgery second degree from the Alabaster Police Department. Negotiable instruments were counterfeited.
-Harassment from First Street Southwest.
-Information report from Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Information report from First Street South.
-Domestic incident from Mohawk Drive.
-Information report from Woodbrook Trace.
Aug. 6
-Possession of a controlled substance, information from Simmsville Road. Drugs/narcotics, vehicle parts/accessories and an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine were seized.
-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Miscellaneous goods valued at $577 were stolen.
-Check fraud from the 200 block of First Street North. Nine negotiable instruments with a combined value of $6,545.84 were stolen.
-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $100.69 was stolen.
-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing, alias writ of arrest from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumable goods valued at $85.48 were stolen.
-Information report from the 100 block of Industrial Road.
-Trespassing notice, capias warrant/Shelby County Sheriff’s Department from the 700 block of Simmsville Road. A glass meth pipe was seized.
Aug. 7
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 block of Tall Timber Road.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 600 block of 12th Street Northwest.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 300 block of Park Village Drive.
-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $63.61 was stolen.
-Harassment from the 300 block of Fran Drive.
-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $90.80 was stolen.
Aug. 8
-Property damage from the 100 block of Long Feather Lane. A mailbox valued at $300 was damaged.
-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $121.73 was stolen.
-Animal complaint from the 500 block of Warrior Drive.
-Larceny/theft theft-pickpocketing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $193.75.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Chestnut Drive.
-Information report from the 1400 block of Butler Road. Tools valued at $5,000 and a trailer valued at $1,500 were stolen.
Calera
July 30
-Information report-theft of property second degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Camden Cove Parkway.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 900 block of 10th Street.
-Criminal mischief first degree-damage to business property from the 70 block of Limestone Parkway.
-Computer tampering from the 100 block of Rosewood Circle.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 229-mile marker of I-65 South.
-Agency assist from the 8000 block of U.S. 31.
-Drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, tampering with physical evidence from the 8000 block of U.S. 31.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 2100 block of Village Lane.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Court commitment order from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Safe Streets Ordinance violation from the 230-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Harassing communications from the 900 block of 13th Street.
July 31
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
-Resisting arrest from the 200 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
Aug. 1
-Open container, DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, improper lane usage from Shelby County 20 at Green Acres.
-Incident-suicidal from Alabama 25.
-Incident from the 1100 block of Riviera Drive.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue.
-Agency assist from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.
-Drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-any substance from I-65 North.
Aug. 2
-Robbery first degree-street-gun (two counts) from the 100 block of Hampton Drive.
-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotics, drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking, Safe Streets Ordinance violation from U.S. 31 and Second Avenue.
-Agency assist from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 144.
-Duty to remain at scene of accident from Shelby County 16 and Shelby County 63.
Aug. 3
-Runaway from the 400 block of Waterford Highlands Way.
-Domestic incident from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.
-Incident from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 30 block of Philip Davis Street.
-Incident from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.
-Domestic incident from the 1200 block of Shelby County 304.
-Incident from the 1200 block of George Roy Parkway.
-Death investigation from the 600 block of Ninth Avenue.
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, public intoxication, drug paraphernalia from the 600 block of Ninth Street.
Aug. 4
-Murder-domestic violence from the 600 block of Ninth Avenue.
-Murder-family-gun-domestic violence from the 600 block of Ninth Avenue.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Shoplifting from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.
-Shoplifting from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.
Aug. 5
-Death investigation from the 600 block of Ninth Avenue.
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, promoting prison contraband second degree, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from 16th Street at 21st Avenue.
-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, theft of mail from the 100 block of Clearbrook Lane.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from the 100 block of Marketplace Circle.
-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Creek Run Circle.
-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from U.S. 31 at I-65, Alabaster.
Aug. 6
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, theft of property second degree-firearms from Shelby County 304 and Hidden Lane.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 700 block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of 10th Avenue.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 30 block of Philip Davis Street.
-Identity theft from the 200 block of The Village Drive.
-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Supercenter Drive.
Aug. 7
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 100 block of Addison Drive.
-Agency assist from the 1400 block of Shelby County 128.
-Found property from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.
Aug. 8
-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 42.
-DUI-alcohol from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance-meth (two counts) from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Domestic incident from the 2400 block of Shelby County 75.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
Aug. 9
-Domestic incident from the 2000 block of Glades Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Union Station Place.
-Property damage from the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue.
Columbiana
July 1
-Shoplifting from the 200 block of West College Street.
July 2
-Theft of property first degree (two counts) from Columbiana Tractor, LLC.
July 3
-Property damage from the 200 block of Pitts Drive.
-Shoplifting, conspiracy from the 200 bock of West College Street.
July 4
-Information report from the 200 block of West College Street.
-Information report-harassment from the 500 block of Old Highway 25.
July 7
-Theft of property fourth degree from Ridgeview Apartments.
-Fraud-identity theft from Town Creek Apartments.
-Information only from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.
July 8
-Shoplifting from the 200 block of West College Street.
July 9
-Information report-property damage from East College Street.
July 11
-Information only from the 900 block of Alabama 70.
-Theft by deception from the 500 block of Egg and Butter Road.
July 12
-Theft from yards from Columbiana Square.
-Information only-domestic from the 200 block of Mildred Street.
-Theft from yards from the 100 block of Reed Drive.
July 16
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.
July 17
-DUI from the 200 block of West College Street.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of East College Street.
July 19
-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief from the 19000 block of Alabama 25.
July 20
-Information report-property damage from the 200 block of Briarwood.
July 23
-Information report-property damage from the 100 block of Lester Lane.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of West College Street.
July 24
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.
July 25
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle-no theft or damage from Town Creek Apartments.
-Information only from the 600 block of Egg and Butter Road.
-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Joinertown Road.
July 26
-Harassment from the 500 block of Alabama 70.
-Information report-verbal argument (domestic) from the 400 block of West College Street.
-Shoplifting from the 200 block of West College Street.
July 27
-Information only from the 300 block of Eagle Lane.
-Information only from the 100 block of Mildred Street.
July 29
-Damage to property from the 100 block of Industrial Parkway.
-Information report-trespassing notice issued from the 300 block of West College Street.
-Shoplifting from the 200 block of West College Street.
Helena
Aug. 1
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 17 at Hillsboro Parkway.
-Shoplifting from Shelby County 17.
Aug. 2
-Miscellaneous information from Roy Drive.
Aug. 3
-Miscellaneous information from the 6300 block of Shelby County 13.
-Property damage from the 6000 block of Woodvale Drive.
Aug. 4
-Domestic-harassment-family, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from Madison Lane.
-Theft from residence from Riva Ridge Road.
Aug. 5
-Domestic-harassment-family from Amy Lane.
-Harassment from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Harassment from the 7900 block of Wynwood Lane.
Aug. 6
-DUI-combined substance, drug paraphernalia-first offence from Alabama 261 at Shelby County 17.
-Property damage from Helena High School.
-Property damage from Shelby County 52 West and Cahaba Falls Lane.
Aug. 7
-Obstructing government operations, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest from Greendale Drive.
-Property damage from Shelby County 58.
-Harassing communications from the 2000 block of English Oaks Lane.
-Criminal mischief from Shelby County 52 East.
-Domestic violence-harassment from Rock Terrace Circle.
-Duty upon striking unoccupied vehicle from the 4300 block of Helena Road.
Aug. 8
-Domestic incident from Laurel Lakes Lane.
-Attempting to elude, DUI-alcohol, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest from Alabama 261 and Bearden Trail.
-Dog bite from the 800 block of Rosebury Road.
-Domestic dispute from the 5800 block of Shelby County 17.
-Menacing, reckless endangerment from the 6100 block of Shelby County 13.
Montevallo
Aug. 4
-Information only from King Street and College Drive (highway/street).
-Property damage from Ashville Circle (highway/street). Damaged was a 2017 white Chevy Silverado valued at $1,000.
-Domestic incident from Montevallo Villa Court (residence/home).
Aug. 5
-Domestic incident from AL 25 (other/unknown).
-Information only from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).
Aug. 6
-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (reisdence/home).
Aug. 9
-Assault – elder abuse and neglect 2nd degree from Kiowa Street (residence/home).
Aug. 10
-Information only from Skyview Drive (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – TOP 2, $500 – less than $1,500 from Hidden Trace Court (bank). Stolen was U.S. currency valued at $800.
Pelham
Aug. 1
-Lost property from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Lost was a wallet, identification, cash and bank card valued at $100.
Aug. 2
-Theft from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $2,000.
Aug. 4
-Theft from the 300 Block of Cahaba Valley Parkway North (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a trailer valued at $1,500.
Aug. 5
-Miscellaneous from the 400 Block of Oak Mountain Circle (highway/road/alley.) Confiscated/seized was a knife valued at $30.
-Theft from the 400 Block of Ridge Drive (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $3,750.
-Theft from the 300 Block of Ridge Drive (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $750.
-Theft from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Confiscated/seized was car parts and a glove valued at $3,751.
-Theft from the 3000 Block of Lee Street (school/college). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $4,500.
Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $0.
Aug. 6
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was clothing valued at $86.42.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (jail/prison). Recovered was clothing valued at $9.47.
Aug. 7
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Recovered was food valued at $41.46.
Marriages for the week of Aug. 15, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 2-6: -Jonathon Michael Palmer to Jessica Hernandez Silvestre. -Mary Margaret Key... read more