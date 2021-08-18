August 18, 2021

Don Maske

Published 11:50 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Don Maske
Wilsonville

Don Maske, age 78, of Wilsonville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 20 at New Life Assembly of God in Sterrett.  The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Matt Britt officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

