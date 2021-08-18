Revolutionary War Patriots marker unveiled at American Village

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – A new marker honoring the memory of the men and women who served during the Revolutionary War was unveiled at the American Village on Friday, Aug. 13.

The Alabama Society Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated the state’s only Revolutionary War Patriots marker in a morning ceremony.

“The National Veterans Shrine at the American Village is a fitting home to our state’s DAR America 250! Revolutionary War Patriots marker,” ASDAR State Regent Patrice Donnelly wrote in a press release. “The American Village Citizenship Trust’s mission is to share with young people America’s journey to independence and beyond through experience-based academic programs related to American history, civics and government. ASDAR is proud that this DAR marker will now be a part of this wonderful complex so future generations will be reminded of those who sacrificed for us all.”

The National Society DAR established the America 250! Revolutionary Patriots Marker program to pay tribute to those who secured American independence through their service during the war, as well as to remind current and future generations of their sacrifice.

The 30-by-30-inch bronze marker bears the following text: “This marker commemorates the men and women who achieved American independence. These Patriots, believing in the noble cause of liberty, fought valiantly to found a new nation. 1775 – 1783 Presented by Alabama Society of Daughters of the American Revolution in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States.”

Along with Donnelly, other officials involved in the effort attended the ceremony.

ASDAR America 250! Chairwoman Connie Grund presided at the ceremony, and three members of the United States Semiquincentennial Commission, established by the U.S. Congress in 2016, attended: National Society DAR Honorary President General Lynn Young, who was the keynote speaker; American Village Founder and President Dr. Tom Walker; and American Village Vice President of Educational Programs Val Crofts. National Society DAR Historian General Laura Kessler also attended the ceremony.

DAR state societies were encouraged to purchase and erect the standardized markers, which are customized with the name of the sponsoring organization.

The National Society’s goal is to place at least one marker in every state leading up to the nation’s 250th anniversary in July 2026.

Shelby County’s marker stands in front of the National Veterans Shrine, which houses the Veterans Register of Honor, a website and database containing photographs, biographical sketches and stories of America’s veterans and active members of the U.S. Armed Forces.