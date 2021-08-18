Shelby County area students named to Lee University Dean’s List
FROM STAFF REPORTS
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Lee University has announced its Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
Dean’s List recognition is earned by full-time, on-campus students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0.
The following local students made the list:
- Ann Godfrey of Pelham
- Regan Henkey of Birmingham
- Haleigh Holland of Vestavia Hills
- Thien-Huong Huynh of Birmingham
- Jordan Lynch of Birmingham
- Abby Watlington of Harpersville
