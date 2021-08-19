Russell C. Ledford
Shelby
Russell C. Ledford, age 56, of Shelby, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18.
The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 21 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Shelby Garden of Rest. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
