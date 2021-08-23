Laura Loretta Lutz

Moody

Laura Loretta Lutz, age 65, of Moody, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19.

Laura was born April 10, 1956. A native of Calera, Alabama, she was the youngest of 11 children. She married Marvin Lutz on June 30, 1978 and dedicated her life to their family.

She was an immaculate homemaker and fed her family well with her gardening and delicious cooking. She loved being Nana to her grandchildren, especially playing with them outside. She loved fishing and listening to country and gospel music. She was a kind-hearted lady and loved her family fiercely.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie Lawley and Meedie Lawley; and nine siblings.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin Lutz; son, Marty McGee; daughter, Mandy Phillips (Jason); grandchildren, Tyler Miller, McKenzie Miller and Blakely Phillips; brother, Joe Wayne Lawley; numerous nieces, nephews and friends; her canine companion, Freckles; and her grand dog, Khloe.

A visitation for Laura was held Sunday, Aug. 22 from 12:30-2 p.m. at Rockco Funeral Home, 3715 Highway 25, Montevallo, Alabama 35115, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Bro. Brad Moseley will officiate and burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Montevallo.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Lutz family.