Volunteers needed for Giggles and Grace fall sale

NORTH SHELBY – A popular consignment sale is returning to Asbury United Methodist Church in September.

After a successful spring sale, the organizers of the Giggles and Grace Consignment Sale are optimistic about plans for the 2021 fall sale.

“With COVID going strong during our spring sale and the many changes we made in our operation to ensure everyone’s optimal safety, it went extremely well,” Giggles and Grace Publicity Co-Chair Kaitlyn McCormick said of the spring sale, which came after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted organizers to postpone the previous sale last year. “We have the same high hopes for our fall sale. Masks will be required in the building, but some of the more extreme measures from our spring sale have been lifted.”

The fall sale is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

The sale will feature seasonal clothing, furniture and toys for babies and children.

Certain items will be half price on Saturday.

Those interested in consigning or volunteering should visit Asburygigglesandgrace.com.

Limited consignor spots are available.

“Volunteers are always a must,” McCormick said, noting volunteers will have a chance to shop during pre-sale hours on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Twelve-hour volunteers may shop from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., eight-hour volunteers may shop from 12-2 p.m., six-hour volunteers may shop from 12:30-2 p.m. and four-hour volunteers may shop from 4-6 p.m.

Consignors who volunteer the minimum two hours may shop from 6-8 p.m.

Guest passes are good to shop from 6-8 p.m.

Twelve-hour volunteers will receive a guest pass, and they are welcome to come back and shop with their guest.

Now in its 14th year, the sale raises money for Asbury’s Children’s Ministry and other mission projects, including the Lovelady Center, Grace Klein Community Inc., Shelby County Foster Care, King’s Home and Oak Mountain Missions.

McCormick emphasized organizers’ commitment to creating a clean and safe environment for all involved.

“We know everyone’s understandable concerns regarding the pandemic and its effects on their availability and safety to shop, but with cleaning measures, required masks and all of our many volunteers’ due diligence, we can excitedly say we can’t wait to see all of our shoppers and trust they will show up in full force,” she said. “We are ready.”

For more information, visit Asburygigglesandgrace.com or @AsburyGigglesAndGrace on Facebook.