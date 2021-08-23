August 23, 2021

Wimberly Clark Moorefield

By Staff Reports

Published 4:41 pm Monday, August 23, 2021

Wimberly Clark Moorefield
Chelsea

Wimberly Clark Moorefield, age 85, of Chelsea, was called home Thursday, Aug 19, while at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. (CST) on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Liberty Baptist Church, 11050 Chelsea Road, Chelsea, AL 35043 with Pastor Tim Cox officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, Aug. 26 at Parkhill Cemetery, Columbus, Georgia with Rev. Alan Kuykendall officiating.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries