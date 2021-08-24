August 24, 2021

Marriages for the week of Aug. 22, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 9:39 am Tuesday, August 24, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 9-13:

-Enrique Castillo Garcia to Silva Lissett Del Carmen Hernandez.

-Travis William Godwin to Leigh Anne Adams.

-Gabriel Marcus Culp to Willie Baby Wilson.

-Claudia Sinclaire Chambers to David Michael Flynn.

-Leslye Roxana Ruiz to Gabriel Flores Gonzalez.

-Gabrielle Ashton Brandenberg to James William Knowles.

-Larry Everette Welsh to Linda Neal Howard.

-Bailey Craig Hill to Syndey Gay Pope.

-Patrick Somerall Garrett to Karen Ashley Boykin.

-Eric John Glaves to Marissa Faith Kendrick.

-Joel Scott Haskins to Cynthia Lynn Sturdivant.

-Eli James Lombardo to Hannah Faith Blair.

-Joselin Lucero Anzaldua to Juan Jose Estrada Montoya.

-Benjamin Coy Biddie to Scarlett Rebecca Jones.

-Henderson O’Neal May to Madison McKenzie Crow.

-Donna C. Porter to Michael G. Crawford.

-Betty Miranda Bowen to Crystal Nichole Cook.

-Jacob David Bunton to Elizabeth Houston Jamieson Bunton.

-Ralph Earl Howard to Sonya Gilham Isbell.

-Hiram Dodd to Christine Reid Hulsey.

-Nickolaus George Gerontakis to Ashley Lynn Garver.

