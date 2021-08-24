Marriages for the week of Aug. 22, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 9-13:
-Enrique Castillo Garcia to Silva Lissett Del Carmen Hernandez.
-Travis William Godwin to Leigh Anne Adams.
-Gabriel Marcus Culp to Willie Baby Wilson.
-Claudia Sinclaire Chambers to David Michael Flynn.
-Leslye Roxana Ruiz to Gabriel Flores Gonzalez.
-Gabrielle Ashton Brandenberg to James William Knowles.
-Larry Everette Welsh to Linda Neal Howard.
-Bailey Craig Hill to Syndey Gay Pope.
-Patrick Somerall Garrett to Karen Ashley Boykin.
-Eric John Glaves to Marissa Faith Kendrick.
-Joel Scott Haskins to Cynthia Lynn Sturdivant.
-Eli James Lombardo to Hannah Faith Blair.
-Joselin Lucero Anzaldua to Juan Jose Estrada Montoya.
-Benjamin Coy Biddie to Scarlett Rebecca Jones.
-Henderson O’Neal May to Madison McKenzie Crow.
-Donna C. Porter to Michael G. Crawford.
-Betty Miranda Bowen to Crystal Nichole Cook.
-Jacob David Bunton to Elizabeth Houston Jamieson Bunton.
-Ralph Earl Howard to Sonya Gilham Isbell.
-Hiram Dodd to Christine Reid Hulsey.
-Nickolaus George Gerontakis to Ashley Lynn Garver.
Land transactions for the week of Aug. 22, 2021
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from July 2-8: July 2 -Danny Wynn to Hosea D. Slaughter, for... read more