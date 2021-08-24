Sheriff’s reports for the week of Aug. 22, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 27-Aug. 4:

July 27

-Civil dispute from the 2400 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

-Property damage from the 4800 block of Shelby County 43, Sterrett. A 2004 GMC Savanna 3500 van was damaged.

July 28

-Theft of property from the 5500 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 30-yard dumpster valued at $6,000 was stolen.

-Shoplifting from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road at Walmart, Birmingham. Three Monster 12-packs valued at $56.94, three Red Bull 12-packs valued at $56.19 and three Red Bull variety 12-packs valued at $56.19 were stolen.

-Leaving the scene of an accident, property damage from the 7000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2019 Subaru Outback was damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Old Montgomery Highway, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Rockhill Drive, Shelby.

-Forgery from the 1200 block of Shelby County 97, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 11000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicles, theft of property from Longmeadow Mobile Home Park, Maylene. Buprenorphine-Naloxon (52 count) were stolen.

-Theft of property, forgery from the 300 block of Shadow Wood Park, Birmingham. U.S. currency totaling $41,936.48 was stolen.

July 29

-Domestic investigation from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Stone Brook Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 6000 block of English Village Lane, Birmingham. Two Amazon gift cards with a combined value of $400 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A bottle of Febreze valued at $3.55, two TV dinners valued at $2.75 apiece and pasta valued at $1 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Brush Creek Farms, Columbiana. Assorted U.S. currency totaling $3,800 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle (two counts) from the 2500 block of Shelby County 37, Shelby. A 2005 Pontiac Sunfire, 2007 Toyota Prius and 2006 Ford Expedition were damaged.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 2500 block of Shelby County 37, Shelby. A stove, water heater, toilet and breaker box were stolen; and a door frame was damaged.

-Child sexual abuse from the 400 block of Rock School Road, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 600 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Pine Lane, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 6000 block of English Village Lane, Birmingham.

-Fraudulent use of a credit card from the 6700 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana. Assorted fraudulent charges/debits totaled $445.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Mooney Road, Columbiana.

July 30

-Public intoxication from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31, Calera. Two Pop 10s valued at $29.96 apiece were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31, Calera. Items totaling $90.20 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31, Calera. Two Funko 10s valued at $29.96 apiece and a Funko Pop valued at $8.78 were stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Brynleigh Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Misty Water Drive, Chelsea. A Nintendo Switch valued at $300 and a game cartridge valued at $60 were stolen.

-Domestic violence from the 5500 block of Parkview Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 20 block of Smith Road, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 700 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett. A gift card valued at $500 was stolen.

-Property damage from Hebb Road at Landings Lane, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 300 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Incident from the 600 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Assault from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Monte Bello Lane, Montevallo.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Country Cove, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 1400 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham. A Taurus 9-millimeter semiautomatic firearm valued at $400 was stolen.

-Theft from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Three ONN 4K TVs with a combined value at $882 and various consumable groceries valued at $187 were stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 5400 block of Afton Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-assault from an unspecified location in Columbiana.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 800 block of Shelby County 333, Columbiana.

-Animal complaint from the 500 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville.

July 31

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 4300 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo.

-Obstructing justice using false ID (two counts) from Sonesta Suites, Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A Highpoint firearm valued at $300 was confiscated.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A 2008 Ford F-150 was damaged.

-Assault from the 4900 block of Mountain View Parkway, Birmingham.

-Robbery from Sonesta Suites, Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A Highpoint firearm valued at $300 was confiscated.

-Burglary, assault from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5500 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. Heroin (.08 gram) with a street value of $100 was confiscated.

Aug. 1

-Agency assist from the 3000 block of Shelby County 20, Calera.

-Incident from the 700 block of Shelby County 72, Pelham.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 West at Valleydale Road.

-Vice/obscenity from the 5000 block of Loblolly Drive, Birmingham.

Aug. 2

-Found property from the North Substation. An iPhone S was recovered.

-Leaving the scene of an accident, property damage from Shelby County 26, Columbiana. A 2010 Kia Forte was damaged.

-Distributing private image from the 200 block of Pine Drive, Vincent.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 265 at Real Good Mechanic, Calera.

-Criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A 2018 Jeep Compass was damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 10000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Menacing from the 10000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Duty upon striking fixture from the 2000 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea. A 2008 Infiniti G35X was damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 2100 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 15000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2004 Buick LeSabre was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from the 400 Building of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shadow Drive, Alabaster.

-Short barreled rifle or shotgun from the intersection of Nelson Walker Road and Egg & Butter Road, Columbiana. A 12-gauge short-barreled Remington pump shotgun with two shells, plastic baggy containing seven brown circular pills, and a plastic baggy containing 47 white oblong pills were confiscated.

-Civil dispute from the 10000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Chelsea Station Way, Chelsea.

-DUI-controlled substance from Shelby County 41 and U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2200 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-Theft of property third degree, unauthorized use of vehicle from the 2200 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A wallet was stolen.

-Incident from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Hoover.

-Assault second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from AL-Youth Drive, Sterrett. An HP Chromebook laptop valued at $1,000 was recovered.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Meat, seafood and detergent valued at $615.96 were stolen.

-Theft of property from Phillips Road, Montevallo. An iPhone SE valued at $450, Otterbox phone case valued at $50 and screen protector valued at $30 were stolen.

Aug. 3

-Domestic investigation from the 20000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Menacing from the 1800 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Physical harassment from the 2500 block of Alabama 25, Wilton.

-Harassment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 31800 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5400 block of Hickory Ridge Drive, Birmingham. Two purses and two packages each containing a women’s top were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A UPS package with various clothes valued at $150 and an Amazon package with female undergarments valued at $30 were stolen.

-Trafficking in opium, unlawful possession/receipt of controlled substance (three counts) from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 30 block of Dana Drive, Montevallo.

-SORNA violation from the 4700 block of Shelby County 18, Montevallo.

-Theft of property first degree from the 25000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A 2009 Nissan Xterra valued at $7,500 was stolen.

-Theft of property, burglary from the 100 block of Minor Drive, Chelsea. A Chevy Silverado 2500 valued at $20,000 was stolen, in addition to an AK47 valued at $200, semiautomatic pistol valued at $300, 22-caliber Remington rifle valued at $275 and 12-gauge Remington shotgun valued at $350 were stolen.

-Incident from the 6200 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana.