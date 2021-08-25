Helena boutique Pink Lilies hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena community welcomed a new boutique store to its list of locally owned businesses on Aug. 7. Store owners Melissa and Russ Powers along with the Helena Business Association held a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of Pink Lilies Home Décor and Gifts in the heart of Helena.

The ceremony was open to the public and the Powers’ friends and family were in attendance. It was Russ and Melissa’s children who actually cut the ribbon, providing a heartfelt chuckle to the crowd when the scissors wouldn’t work properly. Everyone was all smiles as Melissa and Russ opened the doors to the public.

“We have an awesome support group,” Melissa said.

The boutique has a multitude of different items available to shoppers and Melissa said they will offer gift wrapping “complementary.” She continued that she and Russ take pride in what they offer in their selection, handpicking everything the boutique offers. It’s their goal to provide the Helena community with as many unique home décor items and gift ideas as possible. Patrons can find various candles, baby toys and gifts, and even a wide variety of jewelry in addition to home décor.

“We offer a variety of gift items for every celebration from babies to that unique gift for someone special. It is the perfect place to shop for home décor as well as ladies’ accessories, too,” they wrote on their website.

Melissa said representing the Helena community is one of the major goals of Pink Lilies. She said she and her family have been in love with the Helena community ever since they moved here six years ago and they took inspiration from the small-town gift stores they grew up with.

“Having a business in Helena makes me feel excited to be able to provide [a] home decor and gift store to the community,” she said.

They want the Helena community to feel comfortable sharing anything in particular they would like to see in the store so it can fully represent the needs of Helena residents. Opening Pink Lilies is a dream come true for both Russ and Melissa, they said, and the two are more than thrilled to involve their children in that dream.

“Owning my own business has been a dream of mine,” Melissa continued. “I have two kids and I am able to share this experience with them. This [will teach] them the struggles and fun of owning a business.”

Through everything, the Powers family is very grateful to be able to open a store during such uncertain times. No matter what life throws at them, Melissa said their faith will guide them through. “Reflecting on the people that are struggling and lost family members,” she said. “We realize that our faith with Jesus Christ can pull us through tough times if we all just come together.”